Jessie Murph Reveals New Song 'Touch Me Like A Gangster'

(align) 20-year-old breakout Jessie Murph previews her upcoming sophomore album, Sex Hysteria with the seductive new single "Touch Me Like A Gangster," out now via Columbia Records. Jessie debuted the track at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Show in Miami, marking its first live appearance ahead of the upcoming album.

Sex Hysteria, her most daring and transformative project yet, is set to be released via Columbia Records on July 18th. A bold departure from the introspective grit of her debut, That Ain't No Man That's The Devil, the album dives headfirst into uncharted territory-opening up about themes of sexuality, generational trauma, and self-discovery with a vulnerability and honesty that marks a new chapter in her artistic evolution.

Sex Hysteria is Jessie's most thematically cohesive work to date, peeling back the layers of her story like never before as she transforms personal pain into cathartic, powerful music. Across 15 tracks, she reckons with the past, interrogates inherited trauma, and explores the emotional complexities of growing up in environments where feelings are buried deep. From confronting family wounds to reclaiming her body and desires, she pushes back against the shame and stigma that often silence women who dare to be loud, sexual, or emotionally honest. Sex Hysteria is both a provocation and a reclamation.

Visually, Jessie nods to '60s femme fatales with a classic beehive on the album cover-a bold contrast to the raw, modern truths she delivers within. On the album's opener "Gucci Mane," Murph's storytelling takes center stage as she confronts her past, reflects on her journey, and voices complicated emotions with fearless honesty. Also featured is the explosive lead track "Blue Strips", already lighting up streaming platforms with its unapologetic lyrics and bass-heavy production. Stream the new song here once available (June 6th)

