Kapo Releases New Single 'Korazong'

(align) Colombian sensation Kapo and one of the fastest-rising names in Afrobeat and Latin music, releases latest single "Korazong" available on all streaming platforms. The track follows the global success of chart-toppers "Ohnana" and "UWAIE," arrives alongside a visually striking music video. Written and performed by Kapo himself and produced by Gangsta, the track is a vibrant tribute to love's transformative strength and its ability to heal and unite.

Inspired by the belief that love conquers all-because to love is to heal, "Korazong" captures the longing to be close to that special someone, radiating an emotional and refreshing energy that mirrors the spark of a new romance. True to Kapo's signature style, the song invites listeners to see themselves within its heartfelt lyrics from the very first beat.

The music video, filmed in Miami, deepens the song's emotional narrative. Directed by Jean Lafleur with creative direction by Emilio Holguín (Velodrome), the conceptual piece explores love's cyclical nature through dreamlike visuals. In scenes alongside a model representing a love that ebbs and flows, Kapo brings to life an endless spiral of passion and emotion. The project was produced by Ivan Foix, edited by Jean Lafleur, with VFX by Pijama Studio, and brought to life by the production house SomosNitro.

KAPO continues to make his mark in the Latin industry, earning 680 million combined streams on Spotify with "Ohnana" and "UWAIE." He won "Best New Artist of the Year" at the 2025 Lo Nuestro Awards and "Best Latin New Act" at the 2024 LOS40 Music Awards, and performed at the Latin Grammy Opening Concert. Now, he's breaking into the U.S. market- having performed at Times Square's iconic New Year's event, being named a "Latin Artist on the Rise" by Billboard, winning "Best New Latin Artist" at the 2025 iHeart Radio Music Awards, and launching his first U.S. tour, Por Si Alguien Nos Escucha, which is already making waves.

