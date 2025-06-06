Lil Yachty Delivers 'Murda' Video

(Interscope) Lil Yachty has officially released his latest song "Murda" along with an accompanying music video. Reimagining the 2016 viral hit "Alaska," Yachty delivers a barrage of introspective lyrics over a chopped up Maggie Rogers vocal sample.
Directed by frequent collaborator AMD Visuals, and produced and released under Lyrical Lemonade, the cinematic music video highlights Yachty's impeccable fashion sense as the creative maverick piles up riches at a shooting range with two luxuriously styled models, while rapid outfit changes flood the screen.
The new track follows his recent run of shows with Tyler, the Creator on the Chromakopia World Tour. Watch the brand new 'Murda' music video below:
