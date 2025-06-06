Mother Mother Release 'Nostalgia' Album

(Warner) Mother Mother release their highly-anticipated tenth studio album Nostalgia in honor of their 20th anniversary as a band. Nostalgia delivers a creative palate as simultaneously expansive and cohesive as Mother Mother has ever offered. Arriving on the heels of 2024's acclaimed Grief Chapter, the new album fosters the spirit of total originality that fans know and love, while also pushing their musicality, lyricism, and aesthetics to new peaks. The dozen songs contained within are heartfelt, brazen, dark, and wild, fractaling intense themes through the vibrant imagery of otherworldly landscapes and mythical creatures. Click HERE to stream Nostalgia.
The focus track for the album is "ON AND ON (Song for Jasmin)", which is a true, platonic love letter from the band's frontman Ryan Guldemond to his band mate, Jasmin Parkin. The two started their relationship as romantic partners, Jasmin later joined the band, and all parties involved (including the band) survived their subsequent breakup. Their relationship evolved into a deep and lasting friendship, that has endured deep loss, a lot of joy, and travelling the world together as bandmates. The video that accompanies the song is mostly shot by Ryan, and captures moments from those travels.
In making this album, possibly their most cohesive song cycle yet, Mother Mother have achieved something few established acts can pull off: total creative freedom, resulting in a record that feels both true to their legacy and gesturing toward their next two decades. Stay tuned as the group dives into Nostalgia and the journey ahead.
Leading up to the album's release, Nostalgia features the recent singles that have already become fast fan favorites upon release including the playfully controversial "FINGER" along with its equally provocative and surreal video which gleefully takes on a series of societal absurdities over an off-kilter, distinctly Mother Mother brand of post-glam, alt-rock. The song also arrives with an appropriately surreal music video that pokes fun at domestic expectation. "FINGER" was directed by long-time collaborator Sterling Larose (Snotty Nose Rez Kids, SonReal, Claire Rosinkranz),
