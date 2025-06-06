My Chemical Romance Restore 'The Ghost Of You' Video

(2b) My Chemical Romance release the expanded edition of their 3x platinum certified sophomore album Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge - out now. Additionally, the official music video for "The Ghost Of You" has also been film restored.

Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge (Deluxe Edition) arrives nearly 21 years to the original release date. The Deluxe Edition is remixed and remastered and will be available on CD, multiple colored vinyl variants, including a stunning zoetrope 2LP, and digitally. The 2 LP vinyl formats are 3-sided, with Side 4 boasting a special etching, making them collector's items for the MCRmy.

To commemorate the band's beloved 2004 album, GRAMMY Award-winning producer Rich Costey has done new mixes for the Deluxe Edition. It is also presented with brand new artwork. The collection features four bonus tracks recorded for BBC in 2005: previously unreleased live versions of "I'm Not Okay (I Promise)," "Helena," and "The Ghost Of You," plus a live take on "You Know What They Do to Guys Like Us in Prison" - originally released as a B-side on the limited edition UK CD single of "I'm Not Okay (I Promise)."

The band's impact continues to reverberate from one generation to the next-and that influence shows no signs of diminishing. If anything, My Chemical Romance's upcoming 2025 North American stadium tour - "Long Live": The Black Parade - proves just that. Limited tickets remain for their highly anticipated summer tour, which includes 2 nights at Dodger Stadium.

