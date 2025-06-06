Russell Dickerson Releasing New Album 'Famous Back Home' This Summer

(The GreenRoom) Russell Dickerson announced his highly anticipated fourth studio album, FAMOUS BACK HOME, set for release on Aug. 22 (via Triple Tigers). The 12-track collection features 10 songs co-written by Dickerson, along with the first two outside cuts of his career.

Co-produced by Dickerson and longtime collaborator Josh Kerr, plus Casey Brown and Chris LaCorte on select songs, the album captures Dickerson's fearless evolution as both an artist and a storyteller, showcasing his genre-defying creativity and emotional depth. Beyond his chart-topping success, the project reflects who he is at his core: a hitmaker, husband, father, and proud hometown hero. With this album, Dickerson proves he's not just famous on stage-but Famous Back Home, too.

"Growing up in a small town, I had this idea 'I'm going to make it out of here. I'm going to make it big. Everybody is going to know my name,'" said Dickerson. "But then you have a family and it's like, 'Actually, all I want to do is be famous at home.' The further down this road I get, the more I realize the only thing that matters is my family."

The album features standouts like "Dust," a nod to David Lee Murphy's "Dust on the Bottle," and "Heard It In A Country Song," which salutes some of country's most iconic lyrics with '90s-inspired hooks and Dickerson's signature roots-R&B groove. Vince Gill lends his vocals to "Never Leave," a stripped-down plea for redemption, while "Sippin On Top of the World" delivers a stadium-ready anthem-both marking the first outside cuts of Dickerson's career. Up-tempo highlights like "Worth Your Wild" and "Sunrise in My Silverado" bring fresh energy, fusing '80s pop influences with golden-hour charm. Still, Dickerson keeps his heart front and center. "For A Truck" and "Love That I Love You" explore love, loss, and longing, while "16 Me" reflects on growing up and looking back. Already released, the Top 40 track "Bones" pays tribute to lasting, unconditional love. "Happen To Me" marked the biggest streaming debut of Dickerson's career, and the title track "Famous Back Home" brings the album full circle with a deeply personal finish.

"I'm so pumped on this one. It's just song by song," Dickerson says. "To go from 'Yours' to where we are now, it's opened up a whole new facet of me and my personality. What you get on stage is so connected to these songs - it finally caught up to my personality, who I am."

FAMOUS BACK HOME Track List:

1. Dust

Written by Dickerson, Josh Kerr, John Byron



2. Sippin On Top of the World

Written by Travis Wood, Casey Brown, Hunter Phelps



3. Happen To Me

Written by Dickerson, Chris LaCorte, Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill, Robert Hazard



4. Worth Your Wild

Written by Russell Dickerson, Parker Welling, Casey Brown

5. Heard It In A Country Song

Written by Russell Dickerson, Chase McGill, Chris LaCorte, Parker Welling



6. Sunrise in my Silverado

Written by Russell Dickerson, Chase McGill, Hunter Phelps, Casey Brown

7. For A Truck

Written by Russell Dickerson, Blake Pendergrass, Casey Brown

8. Love That I Love You

Written by Russell DIckerson, Casey Brown, Ashley Gorley, Chris LaCorte

9. Never Leave

Written by Josh Miller, Greylan James, Matt Roy

10. Bones

Written by Russell Dickerson, Parker Welling, Chris LaCorte, Chris McGill

11. 16 Me

Written by Russell Dickerson, Andy Albert, Chris LaCorte, Cole Taylor

12. Famous Back Home

Written by Russell Dickerson, Casey Brown, Parker Welling

