Ryan Bingham Surprises Fans With 'Dangerous' New Song

(VCG) Oscar and Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and Yellowstone star Ryan Bingham today released his haunting new single, "Dangerous" - an original track written for the upcoming IFC/Shudder thriller Dangerous Animals, directed by Sean Byrne and opening in theaters nationwide tomorrow, Friday, June 6.
Written and performed by Bingham, "Dangerous" is a raw, cinematic track that captures the tension at the heart of the film: a battle for survival between a relentless threat and the one he never saw coming. With haunting lyrics, sparse instrumentation, and a steady, atmospheric rhythm, the song blurs the line between predator and prey. Gritty, evocative, and unmistakably Bingham, "Dangerous" leaves a final, resonant echo that lingers long after the credits roll.
"Be careful what you wish for / Little fishes that you took / There's blood all in the water / And you just got the hook... No man will ever own her / She's dangerous / The queen below the water / She's dangerous / Don't ever swim above her / She's dangerous / Don't say I didn't warn ya," Bingham sings, his gravel-toned voice steady and foreboding as the track unfolds.
"Dangerous" was recorded with The Texas Gentlemen and is being released via The Bingham Recording Co., with distribution by Thirty Tigers. The song is available NOW on all major streaming platforms and below:
