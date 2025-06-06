Stream Lil Wayne's New Album 'Tha Carter VI'

(align) Five-time GRAMMY Award-winning multi platinum rapper Lil Wayne has released his highly anticipated 14th studio album, Tha Carter VI, via Young Money Entertainment/Republic Records. The 19-track album was produced by an all-star lineup including Lil Wayne, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Wyclef Jean, and more.

For the past six years, Lil Wayne has been writing and crafting his massively anticipated sixth installment of his legendary Tha Carter series. The album includes features from Andrea Bocelli, Bono, Jelly Roll, Big Sean, 2 Chainz, MGK, Wyclef Jean, Kodak Black, along with his sons Kameron Carter and Lil Novi.

Reflecting upon THA CARTER VI, Wayne says, "Real art can't be rushed - and y'all know I ain't never been on nobody's clock but mine. Been silent but not still. To the fans who've been waiting, I love you. This album is for the ones who've been riding with me through all Tha Carters. We takin' it further than ever before with this one. Tunechi back. C6 is here. I'm just bein myself. Sorry for the wait."

The first public glimpse of the album debuted during last night's 2025 NBA Final Game 2 between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers, where "The Days" feat. Bono appeared in marketing and creative promotions and will continue throughout the series and extend into broadcasts.

To celebrate the release, Wayne will hold his first-ever headlining show at Madison Square Garden tonight, June 6, giving fans an exclusive first listen to the new music live in New York City.

Additionally, tickets for his recently announced 'Tha Carter VI' tour will be available starting at 10am local today, and will be a special North American run following the release of the new record and celebrating over 20 years of his iconic Tha Carter album series. The tour will feature special guests Tyga and Belly Gang Kushington across all dates and NoCap on select dates.

Related Stories

Lil Wayne Launching 'Tha Carter VI' Tour

Lil Wayne To Headline Madison Square Garden For Tha Carter VI

Lil Wayne And Diplo Gearing Up For Tahoe Live

Lil Wayne and Young Thug Team Up For 'Bless

News > Lil Wayne