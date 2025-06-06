Stream Sabrina Carpenter's New Song 'Manchild'

(Island Records) Sabrina Carpenter ushers in a new chapter with her single "Manchild" via Island Records. Sabrina wrote "Manchild" alongside her frequent collaborator, Amy Allen and also joined forces once again with Jack Antonoff for the single. Both GRAMMY Award winners, Amy and Jack previously worked with Sabrina on Short n' Sweet.

This new single and chapter follow a revolutionary year for Sabrina, which saw unparalleled success. Sabrina released her groundbreaking album last August, Short n' Sweet, which topped the charts worldwide and had one of the biggest global debuts of 2024. Upon release, the album's opening track, "Taste," captured #1 on Spotify's US chart, dethroning Sabrina's own "Please Please Please" and making it the 3rd song off her album to hit #1. 'Short n' Sweet also became the 1st album with 4 Pop Airplay No. 1's since Taylor Swift. In addition to topping the charts, all three singles off the album, "Espresso" (2.2 billion), "Please Please Please" (1.4 billion), and "Taste" (1 billion) entered the coveted Billions Club on Spotify. The album as a whole garnered Sabrina six GRAMMY nods as a first-time GRAMMY nominee and won two awards for her GRAMMY debut. Sabrina took home the "Best Pop Vocal Album" award for Short n' Sweet along with "Best Pop Solo Performance" for the album's lead single, "Espresso." She also made her debut on the GRAMMY's stage with a medley of her smash singles "Espresso" and "Please Please Please." Following the GRAMMYs, Sabrina released Short n' Sweet (Deluxe), which featured five additional songs, including a duet with global icon Dolly Parton on "Please Please Please" and "Busy Woman" which Sabrina debuted live on her sold-out headlining arena tour.

On a global scale, Sabrina made history by becoming the first-ever female artist to occupy the entire top three of the UK Singles Chart, with "Taste," "Please Please Please," and "Espresso" holding the top positions concurrently. She also set a new record for the most weeks at #1 by a female artist in a single year on the Official UK Singles Chart, amassing 21 weeks at the top spot. To add to the trend of setting unprecedented milestones, she also became the first international artist to receive the Global Success award at The BRITs.

This fall, Sabrina will return with a second sold-out North American leg for her highly acclaimed Short n' Sweet Tour, which kicks off October 23rd in Pittsburgh and will hit arenas in New York, Nashville, Toronto, and Los Angeles. Sabrina will have a five-night run at Madison Square Garden in New York and a six-night run at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, where the tour will wrap on November 23rd. The second leg follows the incredibly successful 33-date sold-out North American leg, which wrapped last November, and the sold-out European leg, where additional shows were added in four cities due to demand.

