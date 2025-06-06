Teddy Swims Premieres 'God Went Crazy' Video

(Warner) GRAMMY-nominated breakout superstar Teddy Swims releases "God Went Crazy," a rich and soulful tribute to finding "the one." the video made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop and on the Paramount Times Square billboards."

The brand new single is also the first official taste of the 32-song set I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Complete Edition), arriving June 27, with six new tracks including a feature from BigXthaPlug and Raiche. Pre-order the album HERE. The (Complete Edition) will gather up new music alongside all of the songs from Swims' record-breaking first two albums, I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1) and (Part 2), which included the powerful singles, "Bad Dreams," "Guilty," "Are You Even Real" with GIVĒON, "The Door," and "Lose Control." The latter has become a 6x Platinum hit with nearly 4 billion global streams and, as of last week, holds the record for the longest Hot 100 run in history. "Lose Control" is currently #8 with 93 weeks on the chart and counting.

"God Went Crazy" is yet another reminder of Swims' powerful voice, vision, and charisma. Over a dreamy score rich with warm bass, chiming keys, and soaring strings, Swims captures the feeling of being totally awestruck by love: "God went crazy when he painted you, ain't seen nothing like this before / Took a little extra time on you, before he let you walk out the door."

"I hope fans hear 'God Went Crazy' and it makes them think about that special person in their lives," says Swims. "I'm lucky enough to have found a sweet, sweet love who, when I look at her, I just know there was some extra time spent on her. I know perfection is subjective, but she's pretty damn close. 'God Went Crazy' is about the indescribable feeling you have when you know you've met your person. It is my way of trying to put into words what a soul mate means to me. When you find that special person in your life, they just feel like home."

