Dylan Cotrone Shares 'Florida California (State of Mind)' Video

(Columbia) Rising bi-coastal singer-songwriter and guitarist Dylan Cotrone returns with the release of his summery new single, "Florida California (State of Mind)". With its laid-back rhythm and nostalgic yet modern tone, "Florida California" captures the effortless duality of two iconic coasts. The track serves as a sonic postcard from Dylan's life-an invitation to escape, reflect, and float into your own peace of mind.

"'Florida California' is more than just a song-it's a state of mind. To me, it means peace of mind," says Dylan. "There's something about both places-whether it's the ocean air or the wild personalities-that makes me feel weightless. In Florida, I'm walking through my small hometown, hearing music spill out of beach bars. In California, I'm roaming the chaotic streets of LA. In both, I've got zero worries-like I'm exactly where I'm supposed to be. That's the Florida California state of mind."

"Florida California (State of Mind)" is the first song in a wave of new music to come from Dylan, signaling a fresh creative era that blends introspective lyricism with breezy coastal soundscapes. It continues the momentum Dylan built in 2024, tallying millions of social views and music streams fueled by his debut EP title track "Dog House," his latest song "Remedies", and the early fan favorite "Lazy".

