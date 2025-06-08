George Jones Statue Added To Ryman Auditorium's Icon Walk

(2911) Ryman Auditorium unveiled the latest addition to its Icon Walk Tuesday, June 3, with a statue honoring George Jones, who is widely revered as one of the most influential voices in country music history. The detailed bronze likeness was added to the permanent outdoor exhibition on the historic venue's grounds, ensuring the country music legend will forever remain part of the soul of Nashville.

Created to honor those who have made significant contributions to the historic venue and Music City, Jones's statue joins the likenesses of icons Charley Pride, Loretta Lynn, Little Jimmy Dickens, and Bill Monroe. Jones's beloved wife, Nancy, and daughter Susan attended the unveiling, along with country music star Jamey Johnson, who honored Jones during the ceremony.

"The Ryman was one of George's favorite places to play music," said Nancy. "He truly revered it as the 'Mother Church' and loved the acoustics. To have his legacy live on here permanently, and to see all the people who joined us today and continue to embrace him and his music, means so much to our family."

The Ryman team collaborated once again with artist Ben Watts, the talent behind the existing four statues. Each statue takes approximately one year to complete and reflects the deep reverence for these trailblazers and their ties to the Mother Church of Country Music.

"Today, we add another legendary artist to the Ryman's Icon Walk by bringing forth George Jones, who had a fabulous career and is revered as one of the greats," said Ryman Hospitality Properties Executive Chairman Colin Reed. "The Ryman and the Opry were lucky to be a part of George's story for so many years, so we feel it is only fitting to have George added here among these other stars who have made a lasting impression on country music."

Visitors can find Jones standing at the northwest corner of the building near the venue's driveway on Fifth Avenue next to the likeness of Charley Pride, Loretta Lynn and Bill Monroe, the Father of Bluegrass Music. Country music's Little Jimmy Dickens stands atop the Ryman's main steps facing Fourth Avenue, greeting each and every guest as they arrive.

A Grand Ole Opry member since 1956, Jones graced the Ryman stage across multiple eras of his life and career, contributing to the Opry's rise as a cornerstone of country music. The statue unveiling coincides with celebrations surrounding the Opry's 100th anniversary, marking Jones' enduring place in its history.

