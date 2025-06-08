GloRilla Recruits Keyshia Cole & NFL Star Xavier Legette For 'Typa' Video

(ICLG) Grammy-nominated rapper and CMG standout GloRilla adds a cinematic flair to her hitmaking streak with the release of her new video, "Typa," directed by Benny Boom. The sultry-yet-street visual co-stars R&B icon Keyshia Cole and NFL rising star Xavier Legette, blending love, loyalty, and legacy into one powerful narrative.

Sampling Keyshia's 2005 classic "Love," GloRilla floats over the soulful backdrop with razor-sharp bars detailing a ride-or-die romance. In the video, Xavier plays Glo's devoted partner-counting stacks, cozying up, and eventually bailing her out after an arrest that puts their bond to the test. Meanwhile, Keyshia drops gems of wisdom, counseling Glo through the highs and heartbreaks of love.

The video arrives following Big Glo's fiery feature run in 2025, including standout appearances on Lil Baby's "Red Bone," Teddy Swims' "She Got It," and GELO's "Can You Please." Her critically acclaimed debut album GLORIOUS bowed at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 in 2024 and delivered breakout records like "TGIF," "WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME" featuring Sexyy Red, and "I LUV HER" with T-Pain. The project not only earned GloRilla the highest debut week for a female rapper in 2024, but also secured her best-selling female rap album of the year. Glo kept her momentum going with hits like "Yeah Glo!," "Wanna Be," featuring Megan Thee Stallion and a Top 10 Hot 100 entry via Tyler, The Creator's all-star anthem "Sticky."

Fresh off a 21-city headlining tour and performances at Coachella and Dreamville Fest, Glo is primed for a scorching summer. She's set to blaze stages at 2025 BET Awards on June 9, Hot 97's Summer Jam on June 20 and the ESSENCE Festival of Culture in July - all ahead of her first annual Glo Bash in Memphis later that month.

Earlier this year, GloRilla was honored with the Powerhouse Award at Billboard's Women in Music gala, cementing her place as one of hip-hop's most electrifying voices.

