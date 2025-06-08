Hailey Whitters Shares 'White Limousine' Video

(MPG) Iowa-born, Nashville-based singer/songwriter Hailey Whitters released her new album Corn Queen via Pigasus Records / Big Loud Records / Songs & Daughters.
Produced once again by her longtime collaborator (and now-husband) Jake Gear, the 16-song collection is a rousing reflection on Whitters' midwestern roots and the joys and struggles of small-town living, featuring special guests Molly Tuttle, Charles Wesley Godwin and The Wilder Blue. To celebrate, Whitters released the official video for the dreamy and ethereal "White Limousine," directed by Beth Brinker, that tells the story of a small town girl with fantasies of the glitz and glamour of a faraway life.
About the new song, Whitters explains: "I've waited a long time to put out this record. I wrote and recorded this song for a duets record called Countrypolitan that unfortunately never will see the light of day, but this was always my favorite song on that record so it gives me triumph to be able to reclaim it on Corn Queen.
"This song defines the 'Queen' side of the album. The video captures that romanticized escapism that anyone who's ever lived in a small town has probably experienced at some point or another. I know I definitely did! Props to my creative director Beth Brinker for bringing Palm Springs to the cornfield."
