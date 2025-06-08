Lauren Spencer Smith Launching North American Headline Tour

(Island) Lauren Spencer Smith confirms the North American headline tour, produced by Live Nation, in support of her upcoming album, THE ART OF BEING A MESS. Kicking off in February 2026, Spencer Smith will embark on the 31-date tour with stops in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Austin and more.
Spencer Smith's highly anticipated sophomore album, THE ART OF BEING A MESS, is set for release June 27 on Island Records/Republic Records. In anticipation, she has shared "bridesmaid" and "IF KARMA DOESN'T GET YOU (I WILL)," which landed on Spotify's U.S. Viral Chart.
This fall, she will tour Europe, U.K., Australia and New Zealand, beginning September 3 in Madrid and including stops in Paris, London, Berlin, Dublin, Glasgow and more-with over 50,000 tickets already sold. Newly added dates include Belfast's Ulster Hall on September 30 and Liverpool's Olympia on October 3. See below for a complete list of dates.
LAUREN SPENCER SMITH LIVE
July 3-Calgary, AB-Calgary Stampede
September 3-Madrid, ES-Sala La Riviera
September 4-Barcelona, ES-Razzmatazz
September 6-Brussels, BE-Ancienne Belgique
September 7-Brussels, BE-Ancienne Belgique
September 9-Amsterdam, NL-AFAS Live
September 10-Hamburg, DE-Inselpark Arena
September 12-Stockholm, SE-Fållan
September 13-Copenhagen, DK-KB Hallen
September 14-Oslo, NO-Sentrum Scene
September 17-Berlin, DE-Columbiahalle
September 19-Prague, CZ-SaSaZu
September 20-Vienna, AT-Gasometer
September 22-Munich, DE-Tonhalle
September 23-Zurich, CH-X-Tra
September 25-Oberhausen, DE-Turbinenhalle 1
September 26-Paris, FR-Bataclan
September 29-Dublin, IE-National Stadium
September 30-Belfast, UK -Ulster Hall
October 2-London, UK-Eventim Apollo
October 3-Liverpool, UK-Olympia
October 5-Glasgow, UK-O2 Academy
October 6-Glasgow, UK-O2 Academy
October 8-Manchester, UK-O2 Victoria Warehouse
October 9-Leeds, UK-O2 Academy
October 10-Newcastle, UK-O2 City Hall
October 12-Birmingham, UK-O2 Academy
October 13-Bristol, UK-Beacon
November 2-Auckland, NZ-Town Hall
November 4-Sydney, AU-Hordern Pavilion
November 6-Brisbane, AU-The Fortitude Music Hall
November 7-Melbourne, AU-Festival Hall
November 8-Adelaide, AU-Hindley Street Music Hall
November 10-Perth, AU-Astor Theatre
February 4-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium
February 6-Dallas, TX-South Side Ballroom
February 7-Austin, TX-ACL Live - Moody Theater
February 9-Houston, TX-House of Blues
February 10-New Orleans, LA-The Fillmore
February 12-Orlando, FL-House of Blues
February 13-Atlanta, GA-The Tabernacle
February 14-Charlotte, NC-The Fillmore
February 17-Silver Spring, MD-The Fillmore
February 18-Philadelphia, PA-The Fillmore
February 20-Brooklyn, NY-Brooklyn Paramount
February 21-Boston, MA-Citizens House of Blues
February 22-Ottawa, ON-Bronson Centre
February 24-Montreal, QC-MTELUS
February 25-Toronto, ON-HISTORY
February 28-Detroit, MI-The Fillmore
March 2-Indianapolis, IN-Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
March 3-Chicago, IL-Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
March 4-Madison, WI-The Sylvee
March 6-Kansas City, MO-Uptown Theater
March 7-Minneapolis, MN-The Fillmore
March 10-Denver, CO-The Fillmore
March 11-Salt Lake City, UT-The Union
March 13-Phoenix, AZ-The Van Buren
March 14-Anaheim, CA-House of Blues
March 17-Los Angeles, CA-The Wiltern
March 18-San Francisco, CA-The Masonic
March 19-Sacramento, CA-Ace of Spades
March 21-Portland, OR-Roseland Theatre
March 22-Vancouver, BC-The Orpheum
March 23-Seattle, WA-Moore Theatre
