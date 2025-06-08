Lil' Kim Remixes Honey Bxby's 'Left Eye'

(Warner) It's an East Coast takeover this summer as R&B's boldest new voice, Honey Bxby, joins forces with rap royalty Lil' Kim for the official remix of Honey's breakout single "LEFT EYE." This fierce remix is already the talk of the town and poised to be the summer's biggest anthem.

Fresh from its live debut at Lil' Kim's sold-out show in Connecticut last month, the "LEFT EYE" remix finds Honey Bxby's sweet-and-savage delivery colliding with Lil' Kim's signature, unstoppable swagger and flow. And the buzz doesn't stop there. On June 9, Honey will shut down the 2025 BET Awards Pre-Show stage for her biggest moment yet-performing the official remix of her breakout single "LEFT EYE" alongside rap icon Lil' Kim. The track, which flips Mobb Deep's classic "Quiet Storm," is available on all DSPs and is already being hailed as a summer anthem in the making.

And Honey Bxby isn't stopping there. Her latest EP, Raw Honey, is out now and generating major buzz. With guest features from Coi Leray, Toosii, Lola Brooke, and Wesley Franklin, Raw Honey is an 11-track masterclass in raw emotion, bossed-up lyrics, and unfiltered attitude.

Standout singles like "Think I Might," the sultry "3AM" ft. Toosii, and the hypnotic focus track "Laying In His Bed" have cemented Honey's reputation as one of R&B's most exciting new voices. "This project is me-sweet but savage," Honey says. "It's soft and vulnerable, but I'm still talking my sh*t. I wanted it to feel real, like you're right there in the room with me."

With co-signs from Mary J. Blige and Busta Rhymes, a remix with Fivio Foreign, and opening slots for Sexyy Red, Flyana Boss, and SAINt JHN, Honey's meteoric rise shows no signs of slowing down. She's also gearing up for a show-stopping set at Hot 97 Summer Jam, proving that this summer truly belongs to Honey Bxby.

"LEFT EYE" remix is more than a song-it's a coronation. Honey Bxby and The Queen Bee are here to remind everyone why East Coast R&B and hip-hop are hotter than ever.

Related Stories

Honey Bxby Teams With Toosii For '3AM'

Honey Bxby Releases new EP '3 Words, 8 Letters'

News > Honey Bxby