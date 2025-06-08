Lil Wayne Rocks Madison Square Garden For 'Tha Carter VI' Launch

(align) Five-time GRAMMY Award-winning rap icon Lil Wayne gave fans an unforgettable night at New York City's legendary Madison Square Garden, marking his first-ever headlining show at the iconic venue.

The performance coincided with the arrival of Tha Carter VI, the sixth chapter in his album series, as fans witnessed the live debut of new tracks including a choral-led anthemic opening with "King Carter" along with "Welcome To Tha Carter," "Sharks," "Hip-Hop" and "Banned from NO."

Delivering a high-energy, career-spanning performance, Lil Wayne lit up the stage with a setlist packed with classics such as "Hustler Musik" and "John" plus fan favorites and era-defining hits like "A Milli," "Drop The World," and "6 Foot 7 Foot," offering a powerful tribute to his iconic catalog. The show also featured an appearance by special guest LL Cool J.

Just days before the show, Lil Wayne announced his Tha Carter VI Tour - a special North American run celebrating the release of his highly anticipated album and over 20 years of his iconic Tha Carter series. Tha Carter VI Tour kicks off in Bristow, VA at Jiffy Lube Live on July 30, then hits major cities including Toronto, Detroit, and Los Angeles, before concluding in West Palm Beach, FL at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre on October 2.

