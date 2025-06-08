Mystery Band PRESIDENT Share 'Fearless' New Song

(Atom Splitter) PRESIDENT have revealed the next presidential address under the name of "Fearless." The powerful single follows on from the multi-million streaming debut proclamation of "In The Name Of The Father."

Operating at the intersection of heavy music, electronic experimentation, and cinematic atmosphere, PRESIDENT doesn't conform to the traditional structures of genre or identity.

Prioritizing intent over image and shifting the spotlight away from those who have created this movement, firmly onto the music itself. PRESIDENT will make their debut at Download Festival on June 15.

