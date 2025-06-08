Rascal Flatts Streaming Genre-Blending Collaboration Album

(The GreenRoom) Exactly 25 years after releasing their self-titled debut album, superstar vocal group Rascal Flatts have dropped their highly-anticipated collaboration project LIFE IS A HIGHWAY: REFUELED DUETS today via Big Machine Records.

Their "irresistible earworm" (CountryNow), record-breaking new single "I Dare You" with Jonas Brothers leads the lineup, coupled with nine beloved Rascal Flatts hits reimagined as fresh collaborations. The eclectic cast of guest artists each hand picked their favorite Flatts song to "refuel," infusing their individual music styles to create all-new arrangements of timeless hits from the trio's acclaimed 25-year catalog.

Receiving early love from fans, the project includes the reminiscent fan-favorite "Mayberry" with Blake Shelton and the infectiously emotive "I'm Movin' On" with Kelly Clarkson, as well as the "immediate bestseller"(Forbes) "What Hurts the Most" with Backstreet Boys - which made for an electric finale at this year's 60th ACM Awards, where "some of the best harmonies in pop and country music joined forces" (Billboard). "My Wish" with Carly Pearce exudes heartwarming hope with a stripped-down arrangement, while Brandon Lake offers a spirit-lifting vocal for a whole new take on "Stand." Putting a new-school spin on a pledge of romantic allegiance, Jordan Davis dials up the heat on "Yours If You Want It," while Ashley Cooke helps amplify the feel-good nostalgia of "Summer Nights." Others completely transform their original track - like the 7X Platinum "Life Is A Highway," which gets hit with a lightning bolt of intensity by Lzzy Hale, and "Fast Cars And Freedom" with its high-octane tune up courtesy of Jason Aldean, who adds his signature rock edge to the glory-days classic.

This weekend, Rascal Flatts made their historic return to CMA Music Fest, spotlighted as Saturday's Artist of the Day on the CMA Close Up Stage, where they'll do a live Amazon Country Heat podcast taping with Amber Anderson and Kelly Sutton. Later that day, they'll heat up both Spotify House and SiriusXM's Music Row Happy Hour, before headlining Nissan Stadium Saturday night.

