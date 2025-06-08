'Step Into The Sun' with Slightly Stoopid

(SFM) San Diego, CA based musical outfit Slightly Stoopid unveils their new single "Step Into The Sun," a radiant feel-good summer anthem celebrating life, love and the uplifting sentiment of understanding. Recorded at the famed Sonic Ranch studios in El Paso Texas, the track captures the band's unmistakable chemistry and the infectious energy that's earned them a devoted global following over the course of 3 decades of creating music.

"Step Into The Sun" also marks the first single from Slightly Stoopid's forthcoming tenth studio album, set for release next year. The record will be the band's first full-length project in eight years, following 2018's Everyday Life, Everyday People. The single also lends its name to the band's massive 'Step Into The Sun' Summer Tour 2025, which kicks off June 12 with the band hitting outdoor stages across North America, including the bands renown annual appearance at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison CO , and performances at Bonnaroo, Cali Vibes Point Break and other select festivals this summer.

Opening with a breezy electric guitar riff layered over strummed acoustic chords, "Step Into The Sun" comes to life with warm flashes of organ, bursts of brass, and the signature vocal interplay of Miles Doughty and Kyle McDonald. They ask, "When's the sun gonna shine across your eyes again? / When's the tide gonna hide your footprints in the sand?" before offering a gentle reminder: "Whether you're right, whether you're wrong / Whether you see it, or whether you don't / All in all it's the life that you're given / All in all it's the way that you live it." Blending elements of acoustic soul and classic rock, the song channels Slightly Stoopid's unmistakable live energy - a genre-hopping groove that has captivated fans worldwide since their 1994 debut.

Speaking about their new track, Miles Doughty notes: "'Step Into The Sun' takes you on a journey as the band reflects on life, love and the ones we share it with. Through the energy of Sonic Ranch Studios we were able to capture the organic feel with the whole band jamming. Hope you feel the love!"

Related Stories

Slightly Stoopid Announces 11th Annual Closer To The Sun Event

Slightly Stoopid Plot Step Into The Sun Summer Tour

Watch Slightly Stoopid's 'Got Me On The Run' Video

Slightly Stoopid and Dirty Heads Launch Slightly Dirty Tour

News > Slightly Stoopid