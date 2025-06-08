The Chesterfield Kings Return With 'Your Strange Love'

(Earshot) Legendary garage rock revivalists The Chesterfield Kings return with their explosive new single "Your Strange Love" - out now via Wicked Cool Records on limited edition green vinyl. Co-written by founding King Andy Babiuk and Steven Van Zandt, the track marks another powerful collaboration between the longtime friends and rock 'n' roll purists. The single's flip side is a cover of The Beatles' "It's Only Love"-the band's first-ever Beatles cover in their decades-long career.

"I always like writing songs with Steven," says Babiuk. "I had this song idea for 'Your Strange Love' and Stevie took the lyrics to a whole different level with a Venus in Furs vibe and had us add a tambura to give the song a more mystic feel. Stevie knows how to get the job done!"

"Your Strange Love" has already been selected as the Coolest Song in the World on Little Steven's Underground Garage for the week of June 9-a clear nod to the track's psychedelic atmosphere, rich textures, and gritty, melodic hooks.

On the flip side, the band tackles the Beatles' "It's Only Love" with reverent swagger. "Through the years we never touched a Beatles song because we always felt it was almost like sacrilegious," says Babiuk. "But when the label asked us to record some covers, I thought, 'fk it, let's do a Beatles song.' After all, they are my favorite band! This is our tribute."

The new single is pulled from the band's thunderous new LP 'We're Still All The Same', produced by Ed Stasium (Ramones, Talking Heads, The Smithereens). The 14-track album features recent singles including "Fly The Astral Plane", "Electrified" (also co-written with Van Zandt), "Meet You After Midnight," and the title track.

The LP showcases the band's signature sonic chemistry, fueled by over 50 vintage guitars and an arsenal of classic amps and keyboards from Babiuk's vast collection-delivering a record that's both timeless and unapologetically raw.

With the release of "Your Strange Love," the band kicks off their first UK/European tour in decades beginning June 12. Fans can also catch an in-depth 7-page feature interview in the July issue of Vintage Guitar Magazine, where the band breaks down the making of the new LP and the vintage gear behind the sound.

Formed in the late '70s and hailing from Rochester, NY, The Chesterfield Kings have long been heralded as architects of the 1980s garage rock revival. They've released 11 albums and 15 singles, toured worldwide, and appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Late Night with Conan O'Brien, and The Sopranos.

"Your Strange Love" b/w "It's Only Love" is available June 6 on Wicked Cool Records. Limited edition green vinyl pressing.

Related Stories

Garage Rock Legends The Chesterfield Kings Return With 'We're Still All The Same'

Chesterfield Kings, Slim Jim Phantom Lead The Wicked Cool Records Revue

News > The Chesterfield Kings