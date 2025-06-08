The Starting Line Returning With First Album in 18 Years 'Eternal Youth'

(The Syndicate) With all original members still intact since their 1999 formation, The Starting Line is back with Eternal Youth, their long-awaited fourth studio album - set for release on September 26, 2025. Marking their first full-length in 18 years and their first-ever self-release, the album will arrive on the band's own newly launched label, Lineage Recordings.

Leading the way is "Sense of Humor," the album's debut single and a bold reintroduction to a band that has never sounded more focused. Made with a spirit of bolstered confidence, the longstanding band has built a composed foundation upon sonic agelessness and brutal honesty. The song exemplifies the pinnacle of The Starting Line's finest melodic tact, while simultaneously tapping into the peaking adrenalin of an infinitely young heart.

Vocalist Ken Vasoli shares "Spending a quarter of a century with all our original members and spanning an 18 year gap between the most recent albums is not easy. There is an often unspoken trust and love for the result of us making music together all this time. We couldn't have survived a life in the music industry without a proper sense of humor. This song reminds us what absurdities we've been faced with in life, and focuses on the original spirit of influences that brought us together in the first place. We are doing our best to tap into what feels timeless about music and boil our approach down to the essentials. We're continuously honing and improving which is exhilarating when thinking of the future of this band. It feels like we make a great team."

Fresh off their SOLD OUT annual hometown holiday gathering Reconnect, as well as performances at When We Were Young Festival, Slam Dunk, Let's Go Fest, and more, the band will embark on the Eternal Youth Tour - their first full-scale headlining run in years. With dates selling out nationwide, the demand confirms what longtime fans already know: The Starting Line never left the hearts of the scene they helped build.

Upcoming tour dates:

Aug 22 | New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

Aug 23 | Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

Aug 24 | Buffalo, NY @ Electric City

Aug 26 | Mckees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre

Aug 27 | Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew's Hall

Aug 29 | Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

Aug 30 | Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

Aug 31 | Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

Sep 01 | Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

Oct 18 | Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young 2025

Oct 19 | Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young 2025

Oct 21 | Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

Oct 23 | San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

Oct 24 | Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

Oct 25 | Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

Oct 26 | San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

