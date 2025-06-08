Visitation And Funeral Arrangements For Randy White To Be Public

(PLA) Visitation and funeral arrangements for Randy White, husband of Grand Ole Opry star, Lorrie Morgan, have been set for Monday, June 16 and Tuesday, June 17, respectively. White passed away following a year-long battle with cancer.
The visitation on June 16 will take place 4:00-6:00 PM at Springhill Cemetary in Madison, TN. The funeral mass will be June 17 at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Church, also in Madison. Both are open to the public.
Monday, June 16, 2025
VISITATION
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM CT
ROSARY SERVICE
6:00 PM - 6:30 PM CT
Spring Hill Funeral Home
5110 Gallatin Pike S.
Nashville TN 37216
Tuesday, June 17, 2025
FUNERAL MASS
11:00 AM CT
Saint Joseph Catholic Church
1225 Gallatin Pike South
Madison TN 37115
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to local humane shelters in White's name, pet adoptions, or planting a tree in his honor.
The announcement of White's passing in the early morning hours of June 1st was made by Ms. Morgan's friend and manager, Tony Conway of Conway Entertainment Group.
Conway shared this comment from Lorrie Morgan: "Randy has been my partner, my champion and my rock for 17 years. Our big, wonderful family and I are devastated at the loss of this truly kind and incredible man. I was blessed by his love. Ran-Ran, I will love and miss you forever."
Morgan and White, a retired entrepreneur, were married in a private beachside ceremony in September 2010.
The singer announced in April 2024 that White was undergoing treatment for mouth cancer.
Lorrie Morgan has had three number one hits on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart: "Five Minutes", "What Part of No", and "I Didn't Know My Own Strength". She also had 11 additional top 10 hits, and more than 40 charting singles. Her latest album is Dead Girl Walking. Morgan is one of the "Grand Ladies" of the Grand Ole Opry, recently marking 40 years as a member of that iconic institution.
No announcements have been made regarding Morgan's current tour schedule. She has been preparing for a 40-city summer tour.
Together, Lorrie and Randy shared her two children, Randy's four children, fifteen grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. They have been looking forward to the birth of a second great-grandchild. White also leaves Puddin' Marie Antoinette and Lil Mae Rose, his faithful four-legged friends.
The family appreciates prayers of support and requests privacy during this difficult time.
