Ashley McBryde Releasing Studio Version Of 'Rattlesnake Preacher'

(EBM) After closing out her second year of co-hosting CMA Fest with an electrifying performance at Nissan Stadium Sunday night - including a "scintillating" rendition of fan-favorite "Rattlesnake Preacher," as praised by Tennessean - Ashley McBryde announces the long-awaited studio version of the live staple, available on June 26 via Warner Music Nashville.

"'Rattlesnake Preacher' has been a staple in our live show since the bar days, and we've constantly been asked by fans when it'll make it onto a record," shares McBryde. "As we were gearing up for my second year of co-hosting CMA Fest, it felt like the perfect time to finally get this one out there. It's my way of saying thank you to the fans who have shown up, listened and gave this song life long before it was ever recorded."

The forthcoming track also holds personal significance for McBryde. Written by her late friend and collaborator Randall Clay, the release of "Rattlesnake Preacher" also honors his legacy.

"I've written nearly every song on all my records, so when I cut one I didn't write, it means something," shares McBryde. "Randall was part of a group of songwriters that helped me write some of the most formative songs of my career, and his songs will always find a home with me to continue his legacy."

Produced by John Osborne, McBryde was joined by her band Deadhorse in the studio to capture the same energy the track emanates when performed live. Opening with searing fiddle and white-hot electric guitar, the Arkansas native's vocals soar:

He knew the Good Book real good

Knew the bad all too well

He spent his life rattlin' cages

And runnin' that devil's ass back to hell

My daddy was a rattlesnake preacher

My daddy was a man of God

My daddy was a rattlesnake preacher

In south Alabama

My daddy was the devil's undertaker

My daddy was a saver of souls

My daddy was a rattlesnake preacher

Just like his daddy before him was

