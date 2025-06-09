Benefit Show For Monster Magnet's Tim Cronin Announced

(Freeman Promotions) Earlier this year, Tim Cronin, original Monster Magnet member, beloved Ribeye Brother, and cherished Jack's Record Shoppe stalwart, was diagnosed with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis). Now, he needs our support. Join us on Sunday, June 22, at Whitechapel Projects in Long Branch, NJ, for a one-of-a-kind art auction and live music event to benefit Tim.

Hosted by standup comedian Dave Hill, the bands - Holmes, Von Mons, and The Long Defeats - start at 3 pm and will be playing short sets of Ribeye covers, alongside some awesome rock'n'roll DJs.

The art auction features pieces donated by various artist friends, including a signed Beastie Boys print from photographer Danny Clinch. Tim also contributed one of his own pieces to the event. Pat Longo graciously created the show poster.

Event organizer and Ribeye Brother, Joe Calandra comments: "Save the date. This benefit is for one of my oldest and dearest friends, Tim Cronin. Tim and I have been close since the mid-'80s, when we first met at Jack's Music. We've been all over the world together during our Monster Magnet days, but what I'm most proud of is sharing the stage with him in the Ribeye Brothers for the past 14 years. Please come to the show if you can - to support Tim and celebrate his amazing life. I'm so grateful to have had him in my life all these years. Thank you, Tim."

The venue was generously donated by Marilyn Schlossbach, who owns the White Chapel Projects, as well as the Low Dive (formerly the Yacht Club) and the Langosta Lounge (now operating under a new name) - all places the Ribeye Brothers have played over the years.

This benefit is a true labor of love, with so many friends and associates working hard to make it happen, including Joe's wife, Samantha, and Todd Abramson of WFMU, who have been handling venue details, lining up DJs, organizing the auction, and keeping everything on track. BetterWorld provides ticketing and online auction services. Gets tickets here

