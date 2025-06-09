Clay Walker's 'She Won't Be Lonely Long' Certified Double Platinum

(117) One of Country music's top hitmakers and hat-acts has another notch in his cowboy belt today! His 17th Top-5 hit "She Won't Be Lonely Long," released in 2009, has been certified double platinum by the RIAA with over 2 million sales and streaming equivalents.

This comes as Walker continues to release true Country music, reflective of the heart and soul of the genre, with "Cowboys In Heaven" earlier this year and more music on the horizon.

The Beaumont, Texas native recently appeared on Dillon Weldon's Drifting Cowboy Podcast, discussing his career and influences like George Jones and Merle Haggard as well as his upcoming role as Randy Travis in the Country legends feature biopic.

Record Company: CURB RECORDS

Label: CURB RECORDS

Artist: CLAY WALKER

Title: SHE WON'T BE LONELY LONG

Selection No.: USCRB0909064

Award: Multi-Platinum (2X) Digital Single

Release Date: 11/27/2009

Genre: COUNTRY

