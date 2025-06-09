.

Clay Walker's 'She Won't Be Lonely Long' Certified Double Platinum

06-09-2025
Clay Walker's 'She Won't Be Lonely Long' Certified Double Platinum

(117) One of Country music's top hitmakers and hat-acts has another notch in his cowboy belt today! His 17th Top-5 hit "She Won't Be Lonely Long," released in 2009, has been certified double platinum by the RIAA with over 2 million sales and streaming equivalents.

This comes as Walker continues to release true Country music, reflective of the heart and soul of the genre, with "Cowboys In Heaven" earlier this year and more music on the horizon.

The Beaumont, Texas native recently appeared on Dillon Weldon's Drifting Cowboy Podcast, discussing his career and influences like George Jones and Merle Haggard as well as his upcoming role as Randy Travis in the Country legends feature biopic.

Record Company: CURB RECORDS
Label: CURB RECORDS
Artist: CLAY WALKER
Title: SHE WON'T BE LONELY LONG
Selection No.: USCRB0909064
Award: Multi-Platinum (2X) Digital Single
Release Date: 11/27/2009
Genre: COUNTRY

Related Stories
Clay Walker's 'She Won't Be Lonely Long' Certified Double Platinum

Watch Clay Walker's 'Cowboys in Heaven' Video

Clay Walker Gets Reflective With 'Cowboys In Heaven'

Clay Walker Announces Drive Me Smooth Tour

Country Cruising Cruise Adds Sara Evans To Lineup With Clay Walker, Trace Adkins, LoCash, And More

News > Clay Walker

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Original Alice Cooper Group Announce Special Fan Event- Deep Purple- Los Straitjackets Announce First New Album In 13 Years- Deep Purple- more

Van Halen Cofounder Reveals His Only Regret About The Band- Warped Tour Founder Kevin Lyman Dismisses Roll-Out Criticism- The Starting Line Returning- more

Day In Country

Stephen Wilson Jr. Adds Fall Leg To son of dad Tour- Stagecoach Advance Sale Passes- Lee Greenwood 'God Bless The U.S.A.' Milestone During CMA Fest- more

-
Day In Pop

Clinton Kane Releases 'Heart Beat For A Home' Video- Rico Nasty Launching North American Headline Tour- Clipse Announce Let God Sort Em Out Tour- more

Reviews

Father's Day Gift Guide Part 2

Father's Day Gift Guide Part 1

Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun

Hot In The City: Candlelight Concerts Set to Light Up Phoenix

On The Record: Miles Davis - Bitches Brew

Latest News

Los Straitjackets Announce First New Album In 13 Years

letlive. Announce 'The Blackest Beautiful Revisited' Digital Release

Drowning Pool Plot First European Headline Tour In 9 Years

Original Alice Cooper Group Announce Special Fan Event

Deep Purple Remix and Expand 'Rapture of the Deep' For 20th Anniversary

Benefit Show For Monster Magnet's Tim Cronin Announced

Paradise Lost Announce New Album With 'Silence Like The Grave' Video

Imagine Dragons' Dan & Mac Reynolds Launch First Night Street Games Video Game