Clinton Kane Releases 'Heart Beat For A Home' Video

(Earshot) Platinum-certified singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Clinton Kane returns with his most emotionally charged release to date, "Heartbeat For A Home" featuring acclaimed Swedish artist Elina, available everywhere via his newly independent platform.

Following a period of deep self-reflection and artistic reinvention, Kane kicks off his next chapter with the raw and intimate new track. Gently fingerpicked guitar and soaring piano frame a vulnerable, soul-searching vocal performance from Kane, who delivers a poignant meditation on memory, longing, and the enduring ache of forbidden love. Elina's tender response adds an ethereal counterpoint, culminating in a harmony-laden climax that feels both heavenly and haunting.

"It's about the first time I ever felt like I was in love," Kane shares. "But it wasn't just a love song. It was a fully forbidden love-very complicated. My hormones were at an all-time high, and I was feeling so much. I picked up the guitar, wrote it, and it was done in 20 minutes."

"Heartbeat For A Home" marks Kane's first single of 2025 and signals a bold new era of independence and creative control. Having stepped away from the major label system, Kane is now fully immersed in the production process, shaping every detail of his sonic vision from the ground up.

"I'm getting back to the basics and core of who I am," he says. "For too long, I lost faith in myself. Now I'm reclaiming that. I just want to be real with everything I've felt-and this song is part of that."

Kane's fiercely honest storytelling and genre-blurring sound have resonated with a global audience, racking up billions of streams and spawning fan-favorite anthems like the Platinum-certified "I GUESS I'M IN LOVE" and Gold-certified "CHICKEN TENDIES." With previous acclaim from Billboard, Forbes, GRAMMY.com, NME, and more, Clinton Kane has become known for music that doesn't just tell a story-it lives one.

"Heartbeat For A Home" is not just a single-it's a statement: Clinton Kane is creating on his own terms, and the result is breathtaking.

