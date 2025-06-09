Clipse Announce Let God Sort Em Out Tour

(AEG) Clipse has announced their first U.S. tour as a duo in over fifteen years. Supporting their highly-anticipated fourth studio album LET GOD SORT EM OUT, Clipse's 'Let God Sort Em Out Tour' is set to launch on August 3 in Boston, MA and will feature stops in New York, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Houston, Detroit, Chicago and many more, including Pusha T and Malice's hometown of Virginia Beach, VA.

Last week's announcement of LET GOD SORT EM OUT - set for a July 11th release in partnership with Roc Nation Distribution - was met with rapturous excitement by Clipse's legions of diehard fans, as the lead single "Ace Trumpets" took off at streaming services, trended on YouTube and X, and dominated the news cycle.

For the release of LET GOD SORT EM OUT, Clipse - the legendary hip-hop duo made up of brothers Pusha T and Malice - have enlisted an all-star team comprised of longtime collaborators, as well as exciting new partners; LGSEO is produced entirely by Pharrell Williams with artwork and design by KAWS, and will be marketed and distributed in partnership with Roc Nation.

In a new GQ Hype cover profile, GQ affirms "After more than fifteen years apart, the brothers Thornton, better known as Malice and Pusha T, are back together, with a new Pharrell Williams-produced album that ranks with their most potent product ever."

LP, CD and Digital Pre-Orders, as well as a limited merchandise collection featuring artwork from KAWS, are now available exclusively at letgodsortemout.com. In the coming weeks, the store will feature new drops of limited, exclusive merch designed by some of the most influential names in streetwear.

Stay tuned for more on Clipse and their highly-anticipated album and tour LET GOD SORT EM OUT...

CLIPSE LET GOD SORT EM OUT TOUR 2025

Sun-Aug-03 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

Tue-Aug-05 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

Thu-Aug-07 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

Sat-Aug-09 - Fairfax, VA - EagleBank Arena

Sun-Aug-10 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome

Tue-Aug-12 - Miami, FL - The Fillmore

Wed-Aug-13 - Orlando, FL - The Vanguard

Thu-Aug-14 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

Sat-Aug-16 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

Sun-Aug-17 - Milwaukee, WI - The Eagles Ballroom

Mon-Aug-18 - St, Louis, MO - The Factory

Tue-Aug-19 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live

Thu-Aug-21 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

Sat-Aug-23 - Los Angeles, - CA - The Novo

Mon-Aug-25 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield Theatre

Wed-Aug-27 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theater

Thu-Aug-28 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

Fri-Aug-29 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels

Tue-Sep-02 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

Wed-Sep-03 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

Thu-Sep-04 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

Sat-Sep-06 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre

Sun-Sep-07 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

Mon-Sep-08 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

Wed-Sep-10 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple

