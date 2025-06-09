Drowning Pool Plot First European Headline Tour In 9 Years

(OMG) Drowning Pool are making their return to Europe for their first headline tour across the continent in 9 years. But first, the band will warm things up with six U.S. shows in June and July before heading overseas. Joining them for the European run is rising hard rock family band LILIAC, who will serve as special guests on all headline dates.

The European tour launches with a monumental appearance at the SOLD OUT Wacken Open Air on August 1st in Wacken, Germany, one of the world's premier metal festivals.

From there, DROWNING POOL will embark on a series of headline dates across Europe, delivering their signature blend of aggressive energy, powerful vocals, and fan-favorite anthems like "Bodies," "Tear Away," "Sinner," "Step Up," "37 Stitches," "Feel Like I Do," and "Turn So Cold."

The band will also be playing a number of festivals this summer including Lakes Jam Fest on June 26th in Brainerd, MN, Big River Rally on June 28th in Lacrosse, WI, Rockfest on July 16th in Cadott, WI, Inkcarceration Festival 2025 on July 18th, Brutal Assault Fest on August 7th in Josefov, Czech Republic , ALCATRAZ festival on August 9th in Kortrijk Belgium, and Reload Festival on August 15th in Sulingen, Germany.

In addition, the band has also announced a UK and Ireland tour with Spineshank and special guests Hed PE in November

2-8-25 / BERLIN, GERMANY / SO36

3-8-25 / WARSAW, POLAND / Proxima

4-8-25 / KRAKOW, POLAND / Hype Park

7-8-25 / JOSEFOV, CZECH REPUBLIC / Brutal Assault Festival

8-8-25 / AUGSBURG, GERMANY / Kantine

9-8-25 / KORTRIJK, BELGIUM / Alcatraz Festival

10-8-25 / KARLSRUHE, GERMANY / Substage

13-8-25 / SITTARD, NETHERLANDS / Volt

14-8-25 / HOOFDDORP, NETHERLANDS / Cpunt

15-8-25 / SULINGEN, GERMANY / Reload Festival

