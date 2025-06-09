Hunter Metts Launching Debut U.S. Headline Tour

(ICLG) Up-and-coming indie-folk artist/songwriter/producer Hunter Metts announces his debut U.S. headline tour. Kicking off on October 28 in Minneapolis, the 10-date a crater wide tour continues through November 11 in Portland, ME.
Fresh off a North American tour as support for multi-platinum singer/songwriter James Bay, Metts will launch his debut headline run with a series of recently announced European/U.K. dates in September and October. With stops in major cities like Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, and Washington, DC, a crater wide tour will find Metts taking the stage at legendary venues like New York City's Mercury Lounge.
Last week Metts took to social media to announce his new single, "Blue Ridge Run," will be released soon. "I can't wait for yall to hear it. I still remember going the Blue Ridge Mountains growing up - it changed my relationship with nature. To this day I make the drive out there more than I'd like to admit."
Born into a musical family in Nashville, Metts began playing instruments at a young age and soon discovered a deep passion for avant-folk artists like Bon Iver and Fleet Foxes. With his main inspirations also including the atmospheric Americana of Gregory Alan Isakov, he spent several years in the workforce as a coder but soon felt called to fully devote himself to music. After delivering his debut single "The River" in 2021, Metts quit his day job to pursue music full-time in 2023.
Dates for a Hunter Metts' a crater wide tour
October 28 Minneapolis, MN 7th St. Entry
October 30 Chicago, IL Schubas Tavern
November 1 Indianapolis, IN Hi-Fi
November 2 Columbus, OH A&R Music Bar
November 4 Washington, DC Pearl Street Warehouse
November 5 Philadelphia, PA MilkBoy Philadelphia
November 7 New York, NY Mercury Lounge
November 8 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom
November 10 Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall
November 11 Portland, ME Portland House of Music
Original Alice Cooper Group Announce Special Fan Event- Deep Purple- Los Straitjackets Announce First New Album In 13 Years- Deep Purple- more
Van Halen Cofounder Reveals His Only Regret About The Band- Warped Tour Founder Kevin Lyman Dismisses Roll-Out Criticism- The Starting Line Returning- more
Stephen Wilson Jr. Adds Fall Leg To son of dad Tour- Stagecoach Advance Sale Passes- Lee Greenwood 'God Bless The U.S.A.' Milestone During CMA Fest- more
Clinton Kane Releases 'Heart Beat For A Home' Video- Rico Nasty Launching North American Headline Tour- Clipse Announce Let God Sort Em Out Tour- more
Father's Day Gift Guide Part 2
Father's Day Gift Guide Part 1
Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun
Hot In The City: Candlelight Concerts Set to Light Up Phoenix
On The Record: Miles Davis - Bitches Brew
Los Straitjackets Announce First New Album In 13 Years
letlive. Announce 'The Blackest Beautiful Revisited' Digital Release
Drowning Pool Plot First European Headline Tour In 9 Years
Original Alice Cooper Group Announce Special Fan Event
Deep Purple Remix and Expand 'Rapture of the Deep' For 20th Anniversary
Benefit Show For Monster Magnet's Tim Cronin Announced
Paradise Lost Announce New Album With 'Silence Like The Grave' Video
Imagine Dragons' Dan & Mac Reynolds Launch First Night Street Games Video Game