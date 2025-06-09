Hunter Metts Launching Debut U.S. Headline Tour

(ICLG) Up-and-coming indie-folk artist/songwriter/producer Hunter Metts announces his debut U.S. headline tour. Kicking off on October 28 in Minneapolis, the 10-date a crater wide tour continues through November 11 in Portland, ME.

Fresh off a North American tour as support for multi-platinum singer/songwriter James Bay, Metts will launch his debut headline run with a series of recently announced European/U.K. dates in September and October. With stops in major cities like Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, and Washington, DC, a crater wide tour will find Metts taking the stage at legendary venues like New York City's Mercury Lounge.

Last week Metts took to social media to announce his new single, "Blue Ridge Run," will be released soon. "I can't wait for yall to hear it. I still remember going the Blue Ridge Mountains growing up - it changed my relationship with nature. To this day I make the drive out there more than I'd like to admit."

Born into a musical family in Nashville, Metts began playing instruments at a young age and soon discovered a deep passion for avant-folk artists like Bon Iver and Fleet Foxes. With his main inspirations also including the atmospheric Americana of Gregory Alan Isakov, he spent several years in the workforce as a coder but soon felt called to fully devote himself to music. After delivering his debut single "The River" in 2021, Metts quit his day job to pursue music full-time in 2023.

Dates for a Hunter Metts' a crater wide tour

October 28 Minneapolis, MN 7th St. Entry

October 30 Chicago, IL Schubas Tavern

November 1 Indianapolis, IN Hi-Fi

November 2 Columbus, OH A&R Music Bar

November 4 Washington, DC Pearl Street Warehouse

November 5 Philadelphia, PA MilkBoy Philadelphia

November 7 New York, NY Mercury Lounge

November 8 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom

November 10 Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall

November 11 Portland, ME Portland House of Music

