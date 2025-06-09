Imagine Dragons' Dan & Mac Reynolds Launch First Night Street Games Video Game

() From Night Street Games-an indie studio co-founded by Mac and Dan Reynolds (from diamond-certified GRAMMY Award-winning band Imagine Dragons)-Last Flag is a 5v5 team shooter built to bring CTF center stage. It's fast, it's fun, and delivers 20 minutes or less of non-stop chaos, clutch comebacks, and buzzer-beating plays.

Last Flag is launching in 2026 on Windows PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Console platforms are in the works. Sign up now at LastFlag.com for a shot at becoming the next Contestant in the alpha playtest launching later this year.

"When I was in third grade, my 'what do you want to be when you grow up' answer was 'run a video game studio.' Oddly specific, but I guess I really meant it," said Mac Reynolds, CEO and co-founder of Night Street Games. "Dan and I grew up playing capture the flag in the woods at night with flashlights, friends, and lots of adrenaline. Last Flag is our attempt to honor the purity and magic of that hide and seek experience-brought to life by the incredible team of developers we're lucky enough to stand beside."

Set in a funk-blasted 1970s-inspired universe, Last Flag transforms players into Contestants on the world's most-watched game show-hosted by the mysterious media mogul Victor Fex.

When the cameras start rolling, players leap into an outdoor arena to hide their team's flag, then scramble to reveal the enemy's location by controlling radar towers and scouring the map's multitude of hidden nooks and crannies.

Capture the flag. Haul it home. Defend it for one minute to win it.

Whether you're celebrating your victory or vibing to the smooth sounds of defeat, you can always choose to run it back.

