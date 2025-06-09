Jeremy Short Releases 'Let It Shine' Featuring Tommy Prine

(The GreenRoom) Guitar-slinger and genre-blender Jeremy Short releases his latest single, "Let It Shine," today - a vibrant, roots-forward track featuring rising Americana artist Tommy Prine. The song, which premiered exclusively with The Bluegrass Situation, is a bold showcase of Short's signature ability to fuse his Appalachian heritage with electric strains of blues, rock, and Americana, all anchored by his standout guitar work and vivid lyrical imagery.

"Let It Shine" finds Short and Prine trading verses like old friends around a fire, their vocals weaving together effortlessly as the song swells with warmth and grit. Short's expressive guitar tone - equal parts swampy and soulful - adds texture and drive, while his lyrics reflect a quiet resilience and a sense of hard-earned peace.

Discussing the single, Short said, "On the road we meet a lot of really cool people, a lot of really cool, super talented artists, club owners, you name it. Then, in a matter of hours, you pack up, load out, and head on to the next city. You always hope you'll make it back there sooner rather than later, that those people will also remember those interactions, that the connections will last, and they will want to come back and hang again or play another show together, that's one of the best parts of getting out there and seeing the world. But because of the briefness of your time together, it's also easy to get lost in thoughts of 'Does this really matter?', 'Will they even remember me?', 'Am I just spinning my wheels?' When I wrote this song, I think I was just trying to find that balance."

Discussing the collaboration, Prine sang Short's praises stating, "It was an honor to have the opportunity to work with Jeremy on this amazing track, I hope everyone can hear how much fun we had in the studio!"

Whether fronting a band or flying solo, Short has built a reputation for genre-defying songwriting and fiery live shows that pulse with authenticity. With "Let It Shine," he continues to carve out space for a new kind of Southern storyteller - one unafraid to explore the crossroads of tradition and innovation.

