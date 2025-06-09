Lee Greenwood Celebrates 'God Bless The U.S.A.' Milestone During CMA Fest

(2911) CMA Music Fest is always full of music, memories, rain, humidity, and surprise accolades and awards! 2025 was no different for award-winning singer/songwriter Lee Greenwood as his schedule took him from the softball field to Kid Rock's Detroit Cowboy opening to signing autographs for music lovers at Fan Fair X.

"I love Fan Fair or CMA Music Fest now, but it will always be Fan Fair to me," says Lee Greenwood. "This is that one time a year where you get to reconnect with those hardcore fans that attend concert after concert and support us artists all year long with anything we have to promote. It brings back so many fond memories as I see some of these familiar faces and then when they show you photos from 20 or 30 years ago and all of a sudden it takes you right back to that moment in time. No other genre of music does this and it is something very special."

In addition, Greenwood was presented with a plaque from MCA Records/Universal Music Group for two-million sales of the single, "God Bless The U.S.A." during a private dinner event. During Memorial Day weekend, God Bless The U.S.A.'s original MCA recording saw an 819% increase of Instagram for creations and a 424% increase on views (4.8M), according to MCA Records/UMe.

Earlier this year, Greenwood's rock version of "God Bless The U.S.A." with Drew Jacobs topped the Billboard Rock Chart. A plaque for its success was also presented to Greenwood during the dinner event.

"I am truly honored and thrilled that God Bless The U.S.A. is still having the success that it is having," Greenwood shared. "I would have never dreamed that 40 years later, from its original release, that I would still be topping the charts with that one song. Dreams do really do come true!"

