letlive. Announce 'The Blackest Beautiful Revisited' Digital Release

(Epitaph Records) Cult favorite post-hardcore band letlive. returns in full force this summer, reigniting their legacy with a newly remixed and remastered edition of their iconic 2013 album. The Blackest Beautiful Revisited arrives on all digital streaming platforms June 13, 2025, featuring two powerful bonus tracks and marking the band's first digital release since reuniting.

To kick off the campaign, letlive. drops a blistering new single today: "The Dope Beat Rendition (ft. Dan Campbell)", a reimagined version of a fan favorite featuring vocals from Dan Campbell of The Wonder Years. The single is available now across all major platforms.

Originally released in 2013, The Blackest Beautiful was a defining moment for letlive., fusing unfiltered emotion with genre-defying intensity. With Revisited, the band has sonically reimagined the album from the ground up-revitalizing every mix, remastering every moment, and adding two bonus tracks that showcase their enduring influence and collaborative spirit.

"It's surreal hearing The Blackest Beautiful remastered after all these years," says guitarist Jeff Sahyoun. "This record meant everything to us, and now it gets to live again in a new light. I couldn't be more excited to share it with everyone."

In addition to "The Dope Beat Rendition," Revisited includes "27 Club Rendition (ft. Keith Buckley)", featuring Many Eyes frontman in a searing new version that amplifies the urgency and vision of the original record.

"The Blackest Beautiful is a lighthouse for those who feel lost in this mad world," adds guitarist Jean Nascimento. "It's an honor for us to give our fans a chance to listen and have a new perspective on this album, one more time."

The digital release coincides with letlive. returning to the stage one more time, which includes a packed summer of festival appearances and headlining dates across North America, Europe, Australia and the UK. The band will hit major stages at the DC and Orlando dates of Warped Tour, When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, Louder Than Life in Kentucky, and the UK's 2000 Trees Festival.

This run marks letlive.'s first tour in years and has already drawn massive anticipation from fans across the globe.

The Blackest Beautiful Revisited Tracklisting

1. Banshee (Ghost Fame)

2. Empty Elvis

3. White America's Beautiful Black Market

4. Dreamer's Disease

5. That Fear Fever

6. Virgin Dirt

7. Younger

8. The Dope Beat

9. The Priest And Used Cars

10. Pheromone Cvlt

11. 27 Club

12. The Dope Beat Rendition (ft. Dan Campbell)

13. 27 Club Rendition (ft. Keith Buckley)

