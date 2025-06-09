Los Straitjackets Announce First New Album In 13 Years

(MPG) Rock'n'roll stalwarts Los Straitjackets have announced their new album Somos Los Straitjackets will release on September 19th through Yep Roc Records. Their first new record of all-original material since 2012's Jet Set, Somos Los Straitjackets was produced by Alex Hall (JD McPherson, The Cactus Blossoms) and demonstrates why they have reigned as the kings of modern instrumental rock for over thirty years. The masked quartet also shared their thrilling new single "High Wire Act," a nostalgic, suspenseful track with retro surf-attack hooks and a raucous, spry groove.
"This is one of those lucky moments when a song just writes itself, probably when I was struggling with another song," said guitarist Greg Townson. "I put this on my record Beyond The Horizon, but thought if I changed the rhythm it could make a good song for Los Straitjackets."
Los Straitjackets have served as America's premier surf rock band for over three decades. They have taken their combo sound around the world, making instrumental records, but also assuming the role of all-star backing band along the way, most notably with Nick Lowe for over a decade. It's that collaboration that fuels Somos Los Straitjackets. The lineup that has been touring since founder Danny "Daddy-O-Grande" Amis had to drop out of day-to-day operations because of his (winning) battle against multiple myeloma is Eddie Angel, longtime bassist Pete "Mr. Pete" Curry, drummer Chris "Gringo Starr" Sprague (The Sprague Brothers, Deke Dickerson) and Rochester guitar hero Greg "Gregario" Townson (The Hi-Risers, John Ellison). Playing hundreds of songs with and without Lowe, this four-piece has coalesced into an incredibly tight, rockin' combo.
After recording with Lowe at Alex Hall's Reliable Recorders for 2024's Indoor Safari, the band knew they had met the man who could capture the renewed sound of this group. They began by tracking early demos at Pete Curry's Powow Fun Room studio in LA, then continued to fine-tune the new songs at soundchecks and even peppered them into live sets. The result is a down and dirty, electrifying, and beautiful album that pulsates with wit, twang and thunderous rock n' roll. Somos also features two re-recordings of pandemic-era remote compositions (Townson's "Genesee River Rock" and Angel's "April Showers") as well as a reimagined version of "Spinout," a track recorded by Eddie's other band The Neanderthals (bolstered by some guest vocals from voice-over king Tom Kenny).
"The recording process we used this time was different," stated Angel. "We got together numerous times at the studio to work up the songs, then we recorded demos to listen back to. Having some time to tweak the songs, and in some cases play them live, really helped when it came time to record."
With shimmering tremolo, relentless drum grooves, and hooks so catchy they don't need lyrics to get stuck in your head, Somos Los Straitjackets is produced with a vintage touch but packed with fresh intensity. It's both a love letter to rock 'n' roll's past and a declaration of purpose with feet firmly planted in the present.
TRACK LISTING:
01) Bumper Car
02) Polaris
03) Genesee River Rock
04) High Wire Act
05) Numbskull
06) Two Steps Ahead
07) April Showers
08) Cry for a Beatle
09) Catalina Farewell
10) Copy Cat
11) Sentimental Fool
12) Bad Apple
13) Wicker Park
14) Spinout
15) Virgon
TOUR DATES:
Los Straitjackets:
06/12 - León, ES @ Espacio Vías Leónjoven
06/13 - Madrid, ES @ Copernico
06/14 - València, ES @ Toneladas Rock Club
06/15 - Barcelona, ES @ Sala La Nau
06/18 - Santiago De Compostela, ES @ Sala Capitol
06/19 - Gijón, ES @ Sala Acapulco
06/20 - Araia, ES @ Azkena Rock Festival
06/22 - Zaragoza, ES @ Rock & Blues Cafe
07/13 - Gierle, BE @ Sjock Festival
Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets:
07/31 - Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall
08/01 - Norwalk, CT @ District Music Hall
08/02 - King Of Prussia, PA @ Concerts Under the Stars
08/03 - Pittsburg, PA @ Hartwood Acres Amphitheater
08/05 - Alexandria, VA @ Birchmere
08/06 - Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head On Stage
08/08 - Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios
08/09 - Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios
08/12 - North Truro, MA @ Payomet Performing Arts Center
08/13 - Natick, MA @ Center For Arts In Natick
08/15 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes
08/16 - Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest Cafe
Los Straitjackets:
10/03 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Moe's Alley
10/04 - Albany, CA @ The Ivy Room
10/22 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
10/23 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall
10/24 - Homer, NY @ Homer Center for the Arts
10/25 - Rochester, NY @ Temple Theater
10/26 - Buffalo, NY @ Sportsmens Tavern
10/28 - Old Saybrook, CT @ Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center
10/29 - Northampton, MA @ The Iron Horse
10/30 - South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
10/31 - Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall
11/01 - Fall River, MA @ Narrows Center for the Arts
11/02 - Troy, NY @ Hangar on the Hudson
Nick Lowe and Los Straitjackets Announce US Summer Tour
Original Alice Cooper Group Announce Special Fan Event- Deep Purple- Los Straitjackets Announce First New Album In 13 Years- Deep Purple- more
Van Halen Cofounder Reveals His Only Regret About The Band- Warped Tour Founder Kevin Lyman Dismisses Roll-Out Criticism- The Starting Line Returning- more
Stephen Wilson Jr. Adds Fall Leg To son of dad Tour- Stagecoach Advance Sale Passes- Lee Greenwood 'God Bless The U.S.A.' Milestone During CMA Fest- more
Clinton Kane Releases 'Heart Beat For A Home' Video- Rico Nasty Launching North American Headline Tour- Clipse Announce Let God Sort Em Out Tour- more
Father's Day Gift Guide Part 2
Father's Day Gift Guide Part 1
Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun
Hot In The City: Candlelight Concerts Set to Light Up Phoenix
On The Record: Miles Davis - Bitches Brew
Los Straitjackets Announce First New Album In 13 Years
letlive. Announce 'The Blackest Beautiful Revisited' Digital Release
Drowning Pool Plot First European Headline Tour In 9 Years
Original Alice Cooper Group Announce Special Fan Event
Deep Purple Remix and Expand 'Rapture of the Deep' For 20th Anniversary
Benefit Show For Monster Magnet's Tim Cronin Announced
Paradise Lost Announce New Album With 'Silence Like The Grave' Video
Imagine Dragons' Dan & Mac Reynolds Launch First Night Street Games Video Game