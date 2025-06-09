Los Straitjackets Announce First New Album In 13 Years

(MPG) Rock'n'roll stalwarts Los Straitjackets have announced their new album Somos Los Straitjackets will release on September 19th through Yep Roc Records. Their first new record of all-original material since 2012's Jet Set, Somos Los Straitjackets was produced by Alex Hall (JD McPherson, The Cactus Blossoms) and demonstrates why they have reigned as the kings of modern instrumental rock for over thirty years. The masked quartet also shared their thrilling new single "High Wire Act," a nostalgic, suspenseful track with retro surf-attack hooks and a raucous, spry groove.

"This is one of those lucky moments when a song just writes itself, probably when I was struggling with another song," said guitarist Greg Townson. "I put this on my record Beyond The Horizon, but thought if I changed the rhythm it could make a good song for Los Straitjackets."

Los Straitjackets have served as America's premier surf rock band for over three decades. They have taken their combo sound around the world, making instrumental records, but also assuming the role of all-star backing band along the way, most notably with Nick Lowe for over a decade. It's that collaboration that fuels Somos Los Straitjackets. The lineup that has been touring since founder Danny "Daddy-O-Grande" Amis had to drop out of day-to-day operations because of his (winning) battle against multiple myeloma is Eddie Angel, longtime bassist Pete "Mr. Pete" Curry, drummer Chris "Gringo Starr" Sprague (The Sprague Brothers, Deke Dickerson) and Rochester guitar hero Greg "Gregario" Townson (The Hi-Risers, John Ellison). Playing hundreds of songs with and without Lowe, this four-piece has coalesced into an incredibly tight, rockin' combo.

After recording with Lowe at Alex Hall's Reliable Recorders for 2024's Indoor Safari, the band knew they had met the man who could capture the renewed sound of this group. They began by tracking early demos at Pete Curry's Powow Fun Room studio in LA, then continued to fine-tune the new songs at soundchecks and even peppered them into live sets. The result is a down and dirty, electrifying, and beautiful album that pulsates with wit, twang and thunderous rock n' roll. Somos also features two re-recordings of pandemic-era remote compositions (Townson's "Genesee River Rock" and Angel's "April Showers") as well as a reimagined version of "Spinout," a track recorded by Eddie's other band The Neanderthals (bolstered by some guest vocals from voice-over king Tom Kenny).

"The recording process we used this time was different," stated Angel. "We got together numerous times at the studio to work up the songs, then we recorded demos to listen back to. Having some time to tweak the songs, and in some cases play them live, really helped when it came time to record."

With shimmering tremolo, relentless drum grooves, and hooks so catchy they don't need lyrics to get stuck in your head, Somos Los Straitjackets is produced with a vintage touch but packed with fresh intensity. It's both a love letter to rock 'n' roll's past and a declaration of purpose with feet firmly planted in the present.

TRACK LISTING:

01) Bumper Car

02) Polaris

03) Genesee River Rock

04) High Wire Act

05) Numbskull

06) Two Steps Ahead

07) April Showers

08) Cry for a Beatle

09) Catalina Farewell

10) Copy Cat

11) Sentimental Fool

12) Bad Apple

13) Wicker Park

14) Spinout

15) Virgon

TOUR DATES:

Los Straitjackets:

06/12 - León, ES @ Espacio Vías Leónjoven

06/13 - Madrid, ES @ Copernico

06/14 - València, ES @ Toneladas Rock Club

06/15 - Barcelona, ES @ Sala La Nau

06/18 - Santiago De Compostela, ES @ Sala Capitol

06/19 - Gijón, ES @ Sala Acapulco

06/20 - Araia, ES @ Azkena Rock Festival

06/22 - Zaragoza, ES @ Rock & Blues Cafe

07/13 - Gierle, BE @ Sjock Festival

Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets:

07/31 - Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall

08/01 - Norwalk, CT @ District Music Hall

08/02 - King Of Prussia, PA @ Concerts Under the Stars

08/03 - Pittsburg, PA @ Hartwood Acres Amphitheater

08/05 - Alexandria, VA @ Birchmere

08/06 - Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head On Stage

08/08 - Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios

08/09 - Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios

08/12 - North Truro, MA @ Payomet Performing Arts Center

08/13 - Natick, MA @ Center For Arts In Natick

08/15 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

08/16 - Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest Cafe

Los Straitjackets:

10/03 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Moe's Alley

10/04 - Albany, CA @ The Ivy Room

10/22 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

10/23 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall

10/24 - Homer, NY @ Homer Center for the Arts

10/25 - Rochester, NY @ Temple Theater

10/26 - Buffalo, NY @ Sportsmens Tavern

10/28 - Old Saybrook, CT @ Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center

10/29 - Northampton, MA @ The Iron Horse

10/30 - South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

10/31 - Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

11/01 - Fall River, MA @ Narrows Center for the Arts

11/02 - Troy, NY @ Hangar on the Hudson

