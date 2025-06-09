MARINA Plots PRINCESS OF POWER Headline Tour

(High Rise) MARINA returns today with the announcement her fans have been waiting for. MARINA will kick off her PRINCESS OF POWER headline tour on Saturday, September 6 in Seattle. The 21-city tour will hit major cities, including Portland, Salt Lake City, Denver, Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, New York City (playing the iconic Radio City Music Hall), Nashville, Atlanta, Dallas, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and more before concluding on October 17 in Oakland, CA. Special guests, Coco & Clair Clair and Mallrat are confirmed to join MARINA on select dates.
The official Artist Pre-Sale kicks off Wednesday, June 11 at 10am local time, followed by the General On-Sale this Friday, June 13 at 10am local time. This Wednesday, MARINA is set to appear on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she will perform her latest single, "I <3 YOU." Tune in to NBC on Wednesday at 11:35 PM / 10:35 PM CT.
Last week, MARINA unleashed her highly anticipated sixth studio album, PRINCESS OF POWER via Queenie Records/BMG to widespread critical and fan acclaim. This fearless new era reclaims her power and sensuality, with her latest album standing as her boldest, most unapologetic statement yet.
