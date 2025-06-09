Queens of the Stone Age's Alive in the Catacombs Audio Releases Announced

(Nasty Little Man) By popular demand, Queens of the Stone Age are releasing the audio of their spellbinding Alive in the Catacombs performance. Appropriately, the music arrives this Friday the 13th across all digital platforms via Matador Records.
The band has also announced a limited vinyl edition of the AITC audio. Only 5,000 copies will be pressed of this special one-sided vinyl edition. Housed in a gatefold jacket with foil print inside and out, the AITC vinyl edition contains an exclusive 24-page booklet of behind the scenes photos taken by long-time collaborator Andreas Neumann. Each copy will be individually stamped and numbered. Pre-orders are available now at qotsa.com for a release date of August 22nd.
The AITC film and subsequent audio release is QOTSA distilled down to their most elemental form-Joshua Homme, Troy Van Leeuwen, Michael Shuman, Dean Fertita and Jon Theodore augmented by a three-piece string section, employing chains and chopsticks as makeshift percussion instruments. Entirely unfiltered, as every song was recorded live in a complete take with no overdubs or edits. The audio was recorded by Mark Rankin, François-Xavier Delaby, Henri d'Armancourt and Alban Lejeune, and was produced by Mark Rankin. Final mixes by Mark Rankin, Joshua Homme and Michael Shuman.
The tracklisting is as follows:
Running Joke/Paper Machete
Kalopsia
Villians of Circumstance
Suture Up Your Future
I Never Came
Queens of the Stone Age: Alive in the Catacombs, the film, was released on June 5th to much anticipation and critical acclaim.
News > Queens of the Stone Age
