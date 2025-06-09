Rico Nasty Launching North American Headline Tour

(Grandstand Media) Rico Nasty has announced a Fall North American headline tour in support of her new album LETHAL, out now via Fueled by Ramen (Atlantic Music Group). The tour kicks off on Sept 19th at Chicago's Riot Fest and ends Nov 4th in Los Angeles at The Fonda. Tickets on-sale this Friday, June 13th at 10am local time.
Always the rap world's biggest rock star, Rico Nasty is known for her own particular brand of rage-rap and for her outrageous on-stage, online, volume-up persona. But as she grew up, she started to feel trapped by the character she created.
LETHAL is a reckoning of who Rico is at 27 with the trap-pop teen persona she created more than a decade ago. Executive produced by GRAMMY nominated producer Imad Royal, the album still features all the hallmarks of a Rico Nasty record - female rage, heavy guitars, humor - but there are also notes of femininity, introspection and a more complex framing of all the angles of Rico - the performer, the mother, the adult.
Alongside the new record, Rico will make her acting debut in Apple TV+ & A24's Margo's Got Money Troubles, created by David E. Kelley and based on the 2024 novel by Rufi Thorpe. Rico will star alongside Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfieffer, Nicole Kidman, Nick Offerman, Lindsey Normington & more.
Tour Dates
Sept 19th - Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
Sept 21st - San Francisco, CA @ Portola
Sept 23rd - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
Sept 24th - Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
Sept 26th - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex - Rockwell
Sept 28th - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
Oct 2nd - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Oct 3rd - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
Oct 5th - Toronto, ON @ The Opera House
Oct 7th - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
Oct 8th - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues - Cleveland
Oct 10th - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
Oct 11th - Baltimore, MD @ Nevermore Hall
Oct 12th - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Oct 14th - Boston, MA @ House of Blues - Boston
Oct 15th - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
Oct 18th - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore - Silver Spring
Oct 19th - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
Oct 21st - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
Oct 22nd - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
Oct 24th - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
Oct 25th - Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
Oct 27th - Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston
Oct 28th - Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
Oct 29th - Austin, TX @ Empire Garage
Nov 2nd - Pomona, CA @ The Glass House
Nov 4th - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
