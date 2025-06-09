.

Stagecoach Festival Advance Sale Passes Available This Friday

(The Oriel Co) After a momentous sold-out 2025 weekend, Stagecoach announces an advance sale for the 2026 Festival this Friday, June 13 ahead of the general on-sale. Produced by Goldenvoice, Stagecoach will return for its 18th year with another unforgettable celebration of country music, taking place April 24-26, 2026, in the heart of the California desert.

As the world's premier country music festival, Stagecoach brings together a powerhouse lineup of country's biggest stars, exciting newcomers, and genre defying artists for a three-day experience like no other. Fans can expect another unforgettable weekend under the desert sky filled with electrifying performances, unwavering crowd spirit, and a larger-than-life atmosphere. Advance passes and the Amex presale go on sale starting this Friday, June 13th at 11:00AM PT, at stagecoachfestival.com. A unique one-time use code will also be available for previous 2025 RV camping buyers beginning Thursday, June 12th at 9:00AM PT through Friday, June 13th at 9:00AM PT.

The highly-anticipated 2026 line-up will be announced in the coming months when the line-up drops and festival passes go on general on-sale. This advance sale announcement follows a landmark, culture-defining 2025 edition of Stagecoach, which featured headlining sets from Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll, and Luke Combs. The weekend was packed with show-stopping special guest appearances and the return of fan favorites like Diplo's HonkyTonk and Late Night in Palomino. Stagecoach 2025 also pushed the boundaries with its lineup, welcoming surprise performances and featuring genre-blending sets from Lana Del Rey, Paris Hilton, DJ Pee .Wee (aka Anderson .Paak), Mumford & Sons, Creed, and many more. The festival also included epic performances from Brothers Osborne, Carly Pearce, Midland, Flatland Cavalry, Dasha, and Shaboozey, among many others, reinforcing Stagecoach's status as the ultimate destination for country music lovers.

Stagecoach Festival Advance Sale Passes Available This Friday

