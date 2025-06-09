Stephen Wilson Jr. Adds Fall Leg To son of dad Tour

(MPG) Stephen Wilson Jr. announces a fall run of his wildly successful sold-out son of dad tour including performances at The Warfield in San Francisco, The Wiltern in Los Angeles and his largest hometown headline show to date at Nashville's famed Ryman Auditorium on November 23.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, June 13 at 10 a.m local time, with an artist presale beginning on Tuesday, June 10 at 10:00 a.m. local time. This will follow his extensive run of shows with HARDY on his Jim Bob World Tour, three shows supporting Eric Church at Red Rocks in July, and a handful of festival performances this summer including his Newport Folk Festival debut.

Last month, Wilson Jr. released the "Star Spangled Banner (Live from the 2025 NFL Draft)" on streaming platforms following his "understated but hypnotic" (Rolling Stone) performance of the national anthem at this year's NFL Draft. He also released the gritty music video for "Cuckoo" starring HARDY + Joey Breaux, as well as a deluxe edition of søn of dad, his critically-acclaimed debut double album. Featuring two new tracks taken from his viral Live at the Print Shop performance - the moving dedication to his late father "I'm A Song" and a gripping reinterpretation of Ben E. King's "Stand By Me" - the album also included 10 acoustic versions of fan favorites from the LP. The Tennessean also named Wilson Jr. as one of the Top Nashville artists to watch in 2025, following his late year appearances on Bert Kreischer's Bertcast and The Dan Patrick Show.

In 2024, Wilson Jr.'s career skyrocketed with his late night television debut on NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers, followed by performances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert's #LateShowMeMusic series and Later... with Jools Holland. Last fall, CBS News' Jeff Glor traveled to Nashville for Wilson Jr.'s first major television interview, which was followed by a performance of three songs on CBS Saturday Morning.

2025 Tour Dates:

6/11: Bergen, NO - Bergenfest *

6/12: Oslo, NO - Parkteatret Scene # (SOLD OUT)

6/14: Kværndrup, Denmark - Heartland Festival *

6/15: Hamburg, DE - Gruenspan # (SOLD OUT)

6/16: Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso # (SOLD OUT)

6/18: Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso #

6/22: Belfast, UK - The Telegraph Building # (SOLD OUT)

6/23: Dublin, IE - The Academy # (SOLD OUT)

6/25: Glasgow, UK - SWG3 Galvanizers # (SOLD OUT)

6/26: Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz # (SOLD OUT)

6/27: Bristol, UK - SWX # (SOLD OUT)

6/30: Brighton, UK - Chalk # (SOLD OUT)

7/1: London, UK - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire # (SOLD OUT)

7/11: Cavendish, PE - Cavendish Beach Music Festival *

7/14: Morrison, CO - Red Rocks %

7/15: Morrison, CO - Red Rocks %

7/16: Morrison, CO - Red Rocks %

7/18: Big Sky, MT - Big Sky PBR #

7/19: Pocatello, ID - The Port #

7/20: Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House #

7/22: Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory # (SOLD OUT)

7/24: Billings, MT - Pub Station # (SOLD OUT)

7/25: White Sulphur Springs, MT - Red Ants Pants *

7/27: Newport, RI - Newport Folk Festival *

8/2: Brownstown, IN - Jackson County Watermelon Festival *

8/8: Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Folk Festival *

8/10: Boots and Hearts Music Festival *

8/14: Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center ^

8/15: Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center ^

8/16: Somerset, WI - Somerset Amphitheater ^

8/21: Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena ^

8/22: Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre ^

8/29: Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater ^

8/30: Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre ^

9/4: Syracuse, NY - Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview ^

9/5: Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion At Star Lake ^

9/6: Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium ^

9/11: Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater ^

9/12: Birmingham, AL - Coca-Cola Amphitheater ^

9/13: Simpsonsville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre ^

9/18: Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre ^

9/19: Tampa, FL - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

9/20: West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre ^

9/24: New York, NY - Madison Square Garden ^

9/27: Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom #

10/2: Richmond, VA - Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden #

10/4: Clarksburg, WV - Clarksburg Amphitheater #

10/5: Ocean City, MD - Country Calling Festival *

10/10: Fort Smith, AR - Peacemaker Festival *

10/22: Seattle, WA - The Showbox #

10/23: Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo #

10/25: Kennewick, WA - Toyota Center #

10/26: Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom #

10/28: San Francisco, CA - The Warfield #

10/29: Sacramento, CA - Channel 24 #

11/1: Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern #

11/2: Del Mar, CA - The Sound #

11/8: Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre #

11/9: Miramar Beach, FL - Whiskey Moon *

11/14: Memphis, TN - Graceland Soundstage #

11/15: Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace #

11/20: Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium #

11/23: Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium #

12/11: Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan #

^ - Supporting HARDY

% - Supporting Eric Church

* - Festival

# - Headline

