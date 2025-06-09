Watch Briston Maroney's 'Tomatoes' Video

(The Oriel Co) Briston Maroney releases the music video for the fan-favorite song "Tomatoes." From his newest album JIMMY, released last month, "Tomatoes" maintains an unconventional, gritty sound that explores the psyche of adrift young adults.
The video encapsulates a psychedelic take on the dazed and confused purgatory that is post-adolescent adulthood. The video was directed by Amalia Irons, who Maroney collaborated with for his "Better Than You" music video, the album's current focus track.
JIMMY is the new record from Maroney -- a guitar-heavy, explosive and engrossing project released last month via Atlantic Records. Earlier this year, Maroney teased the record with his first single "Real Good Swimmer," a masterful and magnetic rock song over which Maroney presents a snapshot of the people who he grew up knowing. He followed the track with a double release of "Tomatoes" and "Bullsh*t," two songs depicting two worlds at work.
Maroney currently boasts a catalog with over 500 million streams and over 2 million monthly listeners. He is currently on tour with Peach Pit for their co-headline Long Hair, Long Life Tour. Having already performed at New York's Pier 17, and Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheater, Maroney is on track to perform at the beloved Los Angeles' Greek Theatre and the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston.
Briston Maroney Shares 'Better Than You' Video
Briston Maroney Releases 'JIMMY' Album
Briston Maroney Announces New Album JIMMY With 2 New Tracks
Briston Maroney Streams' Real Good Swimmer'
