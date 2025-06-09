Woodkid For Death Stranding 2: On The Beach Soundtrack Coming This Week

(Nasty Little Man) Announced by Hideo Kojima and Woodkid this past weekend during their appearance at the Summer Games Fest, Woodkid For Death Stranding 2: On The Beach is available this Friday digitally via Milan Records. The album's vinyl edition, available now for preorder, will follow at a later date as a 2-LP set pressed on translucent clear vinyl and housed in a deluxe metallic case featuring artwork from the video game.
WOODKID FOR DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH is the product of three years of collaboration between GRAMMY-nominated artist Yoann Lemoine a/k/a Woodkid and legendary game creator Hideo Kojima and the visionary teams at Kojima Productions.
"It is sometimes difficult to fully understand Hideo's vision, because it's always shapeshifting," Woodkid says of working with the iconic Kojima. "You have to trust the process, and the result is always mind-blowing."
Blending cinematic orchestral arrangements, electronic soundscapes, and emotionally stirring vocal performances, WOODKID FOR DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH showcases the musician's staggeringly diverse range. From delicate melodies to spectacular breakcore industrial moments, each track was directly inspired by Hideo Kojima's masterful storytelling, characters, and the immersive universe of DEATH STRANDING. Pushing the boundaries of not only traditional game soundtracks but pop music as well, this groundbreaking collaboration pioneers a vast spectrum of sonic innovation.
Woodkid's musical contributions are procedurally integrated throughout DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH gameplay, with vocal performances dynamically evolving based on the player's actions. Of the process, Woodkid explains, "Each song and theme was meticulously crafted into hours of countless variations and intricate layers, ensuring a seamless and ever evolving musical experience." From melodies to structures and harmonic progressions, every musical element adapts uniquely to the player's decisions, creating an exceptionally immersive level of interactivity.
The album also features several surprise guests, including Elle Fanning's arresting performance on opening track "To The Wilder," renowned composer and musician Bryce Dessner on "Any Love of Any Kind," and the Suginami Junior Chorus, whose presence on the soundtrack manifests throughout the songs' various choral elements, a longstanding mainstay of Woodkid's musical signature.
WOODKID FOR DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH
Tracklisting:
To the Wilder
Any Love of Any Kind feat. Bryce Dessner
Black Drift
Story of Rainy
Are You There
Asphalt Maelstrom
Fragile Things
Quiet Strike
Amekara Nijie
Tmrrw
Minus Sixty One
And Now the Bonus Tracks feat. Hideo Kojima
To the Wilder feat. Elle Fanning
Any Love of Any Kind (Choir Version)
To the Wilder (Piano Version)
To the Wilder (Instrumental)
