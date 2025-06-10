Bachman-Turner Overdrive Expand Roll On Down The Highway Tour

(MPG) Bachman-Turner Overdrive have just added more tour dates to their already extensive US tour this Summer and Fall, now including stops in Bethlehem, PA (with Blue Oyster Cult); New Haven, CT; Ocean City, MD; Washington, DC; Englewood, NJ and Atlantic City, NJ (with Starship feat. Mickey Thomas).

Fresh off their massive Back In Overdrive Tour 2025 tour across Canada, BTO will now be taking their acclaimed new band lineup across the US with dates through November. Kicking off in July, the tour will include several co-headlined shows with southern rock pioneers The Marshall Tucker Band and 70s/80s hitmakers Jefferson Starship as the special guest.

In 2023, Randy Bachman revived BTO, the legendary rock n' roll band behind worldwide hits such as "Takin' Care Of Business" and "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet," and has continued to tour throughout 2024, and now into 2025. Led by Bachman, BTO has recently revamped its lineup. "BTO has truly become a family band again," Bachman exclaims. "My son, Tal Bachman on guitar, my daughter-in-law, KoKo Bachman on drums, and our friends Lance Lapointe on bass and Brent Knudsen on guitar. We sound better than ever. We're playing all the hits, as well as diving deep into the album cuts, and the response from fans has been incredible. We can't wait to tour Canada in April and May and show off this powerhouse lineup. The BTO sound is BACK!!" The band will also be performing hits from The Guess Who, the iconic classic rock group which Bachman co-founded with Burton Cummings. The BTO legacy lives on, promising unforgettable performances and a continued impact on the ever-evolving rock landscape.

Bachman has become a legendary figure in the rock and roll world through his talents as a guitarist, songwriter, performer and producer. Bachman has earned over 120 gold and platinum album/singles awards around the world. His songwriting has garnered him the coveted #1 spot on radio playlists in over 20 countries and over the course of his career he has sold over 40 million records. Randy's songs have been recorded by a broad range of artists and have been placed in dozens of TV shows, films and commercials. Impressively, his music has provided a veritable soundtrack of the last thirty years of popular music.

Fall US Tour Dates:

October 23 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center (with Blue Oyster Cult)

October 25 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

October 26 - Ocean City, MD - Roland E. Powell Convention Center PAC

October 28 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

October 29 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen PAC

October 31 - Atlantic City, NJ - The Borgata (with Starship feat. Mickey Thomas)

November 2 - Greensburg, PA - Palace Theatre

November 3 - North Tonawanda, NY - Riviera Theater

Summer US Tour Dates with The Marshall Tucker Band and Jefferson Starship:

July 18 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Stir Cove

July 19 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Casino

July 20 - Fargo, ND - Scheels Arena

July 22 - Interlochen, MI - Kresge Auditorium

July 24 - Appleton, WI - Neuroscience Group Field

July 25 - Terre Haute, IN - The Mill Terre Haute

July 26 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center

August 1 - El Reno, OK - Lucky Star Casino

August 3 - Amarillo, TX - Amarillo Civic Center Complex #

# Outlaws replacing Jefferson Starship as special guest

Summer US Tour Dates - BTO only:

July 28 - Bloomington, IL - Bloomington Center For The Performing Art

July 29 - Elk Grove Village, IL - The Village Green at the Charles Zettek Municipal Complex

July 31 - Jefferson City, MO - MU Health Care Capital Region Amphitheater

August 15 - Wendover, NV - Peppermill Casino

August 16 - Beaver Creek, CO - Vilar PAC

August 18 - Boise, ID - Western Idaho Fair

August 21 - Pala, CA - Pala Casino

August 22 - Ft. McDowell, AZ - We-Ko-Pa Casino

August 23 - Albuquerque, NM - Legends Theater at Route 66 Casino

August 26 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theater

August 27 - Park City, KS - Park City Arena

August 28 - Tulsa, OK - The Cove at River Spirit

August 30 - St. Charles, MO - Family Arena

August 31 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Paramount Theater

September 17 - Puyallup, WA - Washington State Fair

September 19 - Grand Ronde, OR - Spirit Mountain Casino

September 20 - Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino

