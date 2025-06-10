Bailey James Shares New Single 'Good On Paper'

(PN) Bailey James leans into the slow-burn truth of country single "Good On Paper" with a drawl that drips sweet, but never soft. The single is out now on all digital streaming platforms.

The song lays out a romance that looks flawless at first glance, only to unravel with a closer look. "He drives up, you climb inside his Shelby 65 / Oh me oh my, bet the view from his condo's high" paints the illusion. But the chorus is where the reality hits hard: "He ain't gonna stick around long enough to be something / By the way he's coming on you think that it was love / But he's playing you like a wildcard / Better hide your queen of hearts / Can't see that see-you-later 'cause he looks so good on paper / Don't he." James handles it with cool clarity - no vocal theatrics, just unbothered precision and country storytelling.

The second verse flips the script without shifting the impeccable tone. "She flaunts that southern drawl, her hair is soft and long / She looks just like a queen stepping out of a magazine" mirrors the polished setup of verse one, but the hook is equally loaded: "She ain't gonna stick around long enough to be something / By the way she's coming on you think that it was love / But she's playing you like a wildcard / Better hide your king of hearts / Can't see that see-you-later 'cause she looks so good on paper / Don't she." The lyric is direct and grounded, built on sharp repetition and clean phrasing that lands without needing to shout.

Written by Grammy winner Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town, Sarah Buxton (who has penned hits for Keith Urban, Florida Georgia Line, and Trisha Yearwood), and Tofer Brown (producer and co-writer for Jon Pardi, Old Dominion, Lady A, Megan Moroney, and more), "Good On Paper" brings together some of country's finest songwriting talent. But it's Bailey James who truly makes the song her own - her phrasing lingers with a sweet yet poignant drawl, delivering the lived-in lyrics with clarity and conviction. "Good On Paper" doesn't just look good - it's built to hold up.

Related Stories

Bailey James Declares 'I Hate Chevrolets' With New Single

Keith Urban & Bailey Zimmerman Added To Concert for Carolina

News > Bailey James