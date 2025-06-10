Bob Marley Special Edition Of 'Uprising' For 45th Anniversary

(UMe) The Marley family, UMe, and Island Records are continuing to honor Bob Marley's legacy with a year-long celebration commemorating his 80th birthday milestone, his importance in the uprising of global music, and the fight for social justice and equality.
Today, in celebration of the 45th anniversary of Uprising, an exclusive merch capsule is being released, which includes unique items and a special, limited-edition "liquid sunshine"-filled vinyl reissue of the album that is housed in a special die-cut sleeve. Uprising was the final album released during Bob Marley's lifetime and features fan favorites "Could You Be Loved," "Redemption Song," and "Forever Loving Jah." Preorder the "liquid-sunshine" LP and check out the exclusive merch options, here.
Adding to the 80th festivities, Natty Dread (1974) and Rastaman Vibration (1976) are both now available in Dolby Atmos. With Dolby Atmos, fans can immerse themselves in their favorite Marley tracks like never before, experiencing every nuance with stunning depth, precision, and clarity. Natty Dread and Rastaman Vibration were mixed by Nick Rives, who also mixed the albums Burnin,' Catch A Fire, Exodus, and Legend, as well as the Bob Marley: One Love soundtrack in Dolby Atmos in collaboration with the Marley estate.
