Cavalera To Perform Chaos A.D. In Its Entirety On Fall Your

(Adrenaline) The thrumming of a heartbeat announces the return of the Cavalera brothers to their most volatile recording, the carnage-driven, adrenaline-fueled onslaught that is only known as CHAOS A.D.. Just over thirty years ago Max and Iggor Cavalera took the world by storm when they released their fifth studio album upon the masses, a record that has stood the test of time through the decades.

Though the years have passed, CHAOS A.D. is as timeless and relevant as the day it was released. While wars are waged around the globe, violence is witnessed in the streets, hate and disparity are rampant in our everyday lives, albums like CHAOS A.D. are what bind us together, being a prospect of light in an otherwise bleak and corrupt world.

This September, Cavalera and crew will be embarking across the U.S. on their RETURN TO CHAOS tour, alongside other remarkable acts such as Slayer, Lamb Of God, Power Trip, Sanguisugabogg and many more purveyors of extreme metal. With the obvious success of their recent re-recordings, it is guaranteed that the Cavalera duo will be bringing their top-notch energy and proficiency to reviving CHAOS A.D. on stage. Songs like Refuse/Resist, Territory, Slave New World and Propaganda have been heralded as anthems for the underdogs, and to witness these tracks brought back to life is nothing short of a blessing. CHAOS A.D. is still regarded as one of the most influential recordings of the 90's, garnering them Gold Record status and a benchmark in the halls of heavy metal history.

Max shouts out a rallying cry, "Tanks on the streets, confronting police, bleeding the plebs!" And Iggor thunders through the drum intro to Territory like an Apache Helicopter. Silence means death! Stand on your feet! Cavalera will be bombarding the states, decimating every stage they encounter as if they were a warzone.

09/18/2025 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

09/20/2025 - Hershey, PA @ Hershey Park Stadium

09/21/2025 - Liverpool, NY @ Sharkey's Event Center

09/23/2025 - Norwalk, CT @ District Music Hall

09/25/2025 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere's Entertainment Center

09/26/2025 - Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom

09/27/2025 - Hammond, IN @ Horseshoe

09/28/2025 - St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag

10/01/2025 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

10/02/2025 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

10/05/2025 - Sacramento, CA @ House of Blues

10/07/2025 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

10/10/2025 - Las Vegas, NH @ House of Blues

10/11/2025 - Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee

10/12/2025 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

10/16/2025 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

10/17/2025 - Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live

10/18/2025 - Dallas, TX @ Ferris Wheelers Backyard & BBQ

Related Stories

Cavalera Launching Third World Trilogy' U.S. Tour

Soulfly To Headline The Max Cavalera Dynasty Show

Cavalera Get Animated For 'From The Past Comes The Storms' Video

Go Ahead And Die Launching Unhealthy Mechanisms Tour

News > Cavalera