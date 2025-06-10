Cavalera To Perform Chaos A.D. In Its Entirety On Fall Your

.

06-10-2025
(Adrenaline) The thrumming of a heartbeat announces the return of the Cavalera brothers to their most volatile recording, the carnage-driven, adrenaline-fueled onslaught that is only known as CHAOS A.D.. Just over thirty years ago Max and Iggor Cavalera took the world by storm when they released their fifth studio album upon the masses, a record that has stood the test of time through the decades.

Though the years have passed, CHAOS A.D. is as timeless and relevant as the day it was released. While wars are waged around the globe, violence is witnessed in the streets, hate and disparity are rampant in our everyday lives, albums like CHAOS A.D. are what bind us together, being a prospect of light in an otherwise bleak and corrupt world.

This September, Cavalera and crew will be embarking across the U.S. on their RETURN TO CHAOS tour, alongside other remarkable acts such as Slayer, Lamb Of God, Power Trip, Sanguisugabogg and many more purveyors of extreme metal. With the obvious success of their recent re-recordings, it is guaranteed that the Cavalera duo will be bringing their top-notch energy and proficiency to reviving CHAOS A.D. on stage. Songs like Refuse/Resist, Territory, Slave New World and Propaganda have been heralded as anthems for the underdogs, and to witness these tracks brought back to life is nothing short of a blessing. CHAOS A.D. is still regarded as one of the most influential recordings of the 90's, garnering them Gold Record status and a benchmark in the halls of heavy metal history.

Max shouts out a rallying cry, "Tanks on the streets, confronting police, bleeding the plebs!" And Iggor thunders through the drum intro to Territory like an Apache Helicopter. Silence means death! Stand on your feet! Cavalera will be bombarding the states, decimating every stage they encounter as if they were a warzone.

09/18/2025 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life
09/20/2025 - Hershey, PA @ Hershey Park Stadium
09/21/2025 - Liverpool, NY @ Sharkey's Event Center
09/23/2025 - Norwalk, CT @ District Music Hall
09/25/2025 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere's Entertainment Center
09/26/2025 - Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom
09/27/2025 - Hammond, IN @ Horseshoe
09/28/2025 - St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
10/01/2025 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
10/02/2025 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
10/05/2025 - Sacramento, CA @ House of Blues
10/07/2025 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
10/10/2025 - Las Vegas, NH @ House of Blues
10/11/2025 - Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee
10/12/2025 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
10/16/2025 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
10/17/2025 - Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live
10/18/2025 - Dallas, TX @ Ferris Wheelers Backyard & BBQ

