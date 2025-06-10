Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen Share IV Visualizer And Launching Tour

(SRO) Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen have shared a visualizer video for their brand new fourth album IV, as the supercharged, dirty blues-influenced rockers gear up for summer tour dates launching this Wednesday, June 11.

IV is a raw, unapologetic, Blues-Rock Master course from the group-DOUGLAS, drummer Tommy Smallcomb and bassist Matt Gabriel. It is a powerhouse album drenched in whiskey-soaked riffs and soaring Rock n' Roll vocals that once again display DOUGLAS' meteoric rise as one of the heaviest hitters in the Blues-Rock world. The album was recorded at Eight Days a Week Studios in Northumberland, PA by Paul Smith (Badlees), who engineered and co-produced the album with DOUGLAS. It was mixed and mastered by Nick Coyle (Lifer, Drama Club, Death Valley Dreams).

IV is already generating critical praise: ROCK AND BLUES MUSE: "From the opening ear-splitting riffs, and Douglas's Steve Marriott (Humble Pie)-like vocals, the trio's runaway freight train approach is on full display...[it's] an album filled with blistering guitar riffs and solos...cutting loose, Douglas's guitar and this trio along with Smith, eviscerate boundaries with fine-tuned skill. Brace yourself. There is no sugar coating and you won't find the slimmest taste of honey on the album. This is blues-rock, 21st Century style, an exhilarating ride, delivered by one of today's fastest rising power trios, Dustin Douglas and the Electric Gentlemen." (5-29-25)

TINNITIST: "From the southern rock stomp of 'Long Gone,' the sleazy, '70s growl of 'Dangerous Game,' the Tom Petty-inspired 'Drunk And Alone' and the David Gilmour-meets-Jimmy Page fretwork of 'Missin' You,' the nine tracks on IV bleed with passion and pain while burning with a fire of Douglas's signature guitar sound and The Electric Gentlemen's thunderous supporting rhythm. IV is a testament to the unrelenting spirit of rock 'n' roll." (6-1-25)

Prior to the album's release, the group-known for a heavy dose of swagger, groove, and rock 'n' roll attitude both on stage and in the studio-released three singles/videos: the current "Drunk and Alone," "Dangerous Game," and "Damage." For the bracing "Drunk and Alone," the ferocious singer, songwriter, and guitarist and his band teamed up with his friend, director Nyke Van Wyk, for the gritty, moving clip which DOUGLAS reveals is autobiographical. "This one is extremely personal for me. It's one of those songs where I was reluctant to even put it on the record due to the vulnerability of it all." DUSTIN reveals more about "Drunk and Alone" at antiMusic.

Jun 11 Wed - Henderson, KY - W.C. Handy Music Festival 2025

Jun 27 Fri - Plains, PA - River Street Jazz Cafe - Album Release Event

Jun 28 Sat - Middletown, PA - The Vineyard & Brewery at Hershey

Jul 11 Fri - Scranton, PA - The Ritz Theater

Jul 12 Sat - Wilkes-barre, PA - Breakers - Mohegan Sun Casino

Aug 6 Wed - Bethlehem, PA - Musikfest

Aug 10 Sun - Hawley, PA - Ledges Hotel

Aug 21 Thu - Wilkes-barre, PA - The Hive Taphouse - Mohegan Sun Casino

Sep 12 Fri - Evansville, IN - Mojo's Boneyard

Sep 13 Sat - Elkhart, IN - Island Of Blues Music Festival

