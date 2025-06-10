From Ashes to New Reveal 2025 New Disease Tour Plans

(Live Nation) From Ashes to New announced their 2025 New Disease Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 28-city tour kicks off on September 20 at Delmar Hall in St. Louis making stops across the U.S. in Chicago, Cleveland, Atlanta and more before wrapping up in Fort Lauderdale at Revolution Live on November 14.

After coming off a wildly successful two-year album cycle for their Blackout album - where the band amassed their biggest hit, the #2-charting "Barely Breathing" (feat. Chrissy from Against the Current), multiple Top 10s, and over 120 million streams - they played the biggest festivals and toured with top acts including Shinedown, Motionless In White, In This Moment, Nothing More and Set It Off. From Ashes to New refuses to stop the momentum.

Finishing touring in November 2024, From Ashes to New immediately went into the studio - facing multiple obstacles, including abandoning the initial writing and recording sessions to instead focus on refining the evolution of their sound. Eventually reorganizing, the band wrote and recorded what will be their upcoming, currently unnamed album in just three months. "The songs just kept flowing. Once we decided to just go for it..."

Already in 2025, the band has toured with scene legends Asking Alexandria and revisited the stages at the world-famous Sonic Temple and Welcome to Rockville festivals. Getting ready to begin releasing new music this summer, From Ashes to New are as poised as they've ever been to further their extraordinary career.

"This tour with incredible support from Magnolia Park, Until I Wake and Not Enough Space is gonna rip so hard! We may even have to break out a few new songs and a whole new vibe. The next chapter is almost here and we are beyond ready to share it with everyone." - Matt Brandyberry

While the focus right now remains on touring - including hitting all stops on the 2025 Warped Tour and Louder Than Life - From Ashes to New are hopeful to unleash a new single for summer 2025 and give fans a small taste of an album they are all in on..

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with artist presales beginning today, June 10 at 12PM ET / 9AM PT. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, June 13 at 10am local time at FromAshesToNew.com.

FROM ASHES TO NEW - NEW DISEASE 2025 TOUR DATES:

Sat Sep 20 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

Sun Sep 21 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre*

Tue Sep 23 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston

Wed Sep 24 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas

Fri Sep 26 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

Sat Sep 27 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

Sun Sep 28 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

Tue Sep 30 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

Wed Oct 01 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox*

Thu Oct 02 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House & Event Center

Sat Oct 04 - Denver, CO - Summit

Sun Oct 05 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada*

Tue Oct 07 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center*

Thu Oct 09 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues Chicago

Fri Oct 10 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection - Elevation

Sat Oct 11 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues Cleveland

Sun Oct 12 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall

Fri Oct 31 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

Sat Nov 01 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre

Sun Nov 02 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa*

Tue Nov 04 - Albany, NY - Empire Live*

Wed Nov 05 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

Fri Nov 07 - Portland, ME - Aura

Sat Nov 08 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom*

Sun Nov 09 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

Tue Nov 11 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

Wed Nov 12 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

Fri Nov 14 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

* Not A Live Nation Date

From Ashes to New