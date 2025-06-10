Gracie and Rachel Says 'WTF' With New Video

(PPR) Brooklyn-based piano-violin duo Gracie and Rachel return with a poignant new single titled "WTF". The single lands on the heels of the recent announcement that they will join DIY feminist icon Ani DiFranco on her EU / UK headline tour this month.

Blending baroque instrumentation, ethereal vocals, and penetrating vulnerability, the duo are far more than the sum of their parts. Their unique approach to future-facing indie-folk / pop has seen them picked up by DiFranco's Righteous Babe Records, as well as earning a spot in NPR Music's Bob Boilen's Top 10 Songs of the Year and appearing twice on the highly coveted Tiny Desk Concerts series.

Their new single "WTF" marks a first for Gracie and Rachel with the inclusion of guitar and a rawness we've yet to hear from the duo. Produced by Benjamin Lazar Davis (Maya Hawke, Okkervil River, Joan As Police Woman), the track sees spiralling, ruminative verses unwind and give way to an epiphanic hook-driven chorus in which the duo singing "what the f***" in harmony over rhythmic guitars, subtly intricate piano lines and wistful violin. Once again, the track shows their inimitable ability to create highly infectious widescreen soundscapes from seemingly very little.

Speaking on the single the duo says "We wanted to explore a feeling of cyclical stickiness in the verses and expand into a sort of sensory release of catharsis in the choruses. We hope there's some humour found in singing the words "what the f***" angelically... It's the wave of impatience to wonder how to leave, the exclamation point to not, and the wonder why you didn't or when you will."

The single is also accompanied by a surreal new video shot on Super 8 film by Julia Margo Ross, featuring a giant goat's head, fake blue clouds on towering stands, and a masked figure who chases the duo to their car where they make their escape.

