Hailey Whitters Launching Corn Queen Headline Tour

(MPG) Hailey Whitters announced a headline tour in support of her critically-acclaimed new album Corn Queen out now via Pigasus Records / Big Loud Records / Songs & Daughters.
The tour will kick off on September 4 with a performance at The Nashville Palace, followed by shows in Des Moines (in her home state of Iowa), Minneapolis, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Chicago and more.
Tonight, Whitters will perform at the Grand Ole Opry following a packed release week celebration that included an album release party at Skinny Dennis presented by Holler, an in-store performance and signing at Grimey's and a performance at Spotify House as part of CMA Fest.
On Friday, Whitters released the official video for the ethereal "White Limousine," directed by Beth Brinker, that tells the story of a small town girl with fantasies of the glitz and glamour of a faraway life. Yesterday, Billboard named "White Limousine" one of 5 Must-Hear new country songs and praised the "dreamy, 1970s haze-wrapped romantic ode"
Tour Dates:
6/10 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry
6/28 - Norco, CA - SilverLakes
6/29 - Santa Rosa, CA - Country Summer Music Festival
7/5 - Ellicottville, NY - Ellicottville Summer Music Festival
7/19 - Whitefish, MT - Under The Big Sky Festival
7/25 - Columbus, OH - Ohio Expo Center & State Fair
8/7-10 - West Chester, OH - Voices of America Country Music Fest
8/30 - Dyersville, IA - Field of Dreams
9/12-13 - Gstaad, Switzerland - Festivalzelt Gstaad (Country Night Gstaad)
Corn Queen Tour:
9/4 - Nashville, TN - The Nashville Palace
9/18 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown
9/19 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
9/20 - West Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom
9/25 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads Saloon
9/26 - Saint Louis, MO - Old Rock House
9/27 - Lexington, KY - The Burl
10/2 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia - The Foundry
10/3 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
10/9 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's Rhythm Grille
10/10 - Indianapolis, IN - HI-FI Indy
10/11 - Chicago, IL - Joe's on Weed Street
